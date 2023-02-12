Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks

Rihanna’s Red Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks Through the Years

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Rihanna at the Super Bowl, Grammys, and VMAs
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Super Bowl

 More

When Rihanna performs, we know we’re going to be in for a good time, with an entertaining set, great music … and, of course, must-see fashion.

We, of course, expected more of the same for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show — and it was all her, instead of any guest performers joining her, as is the norm — and she definitely did not disappoint at all.

In honor of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance and after you take a look back at some of her previous best times onstage, take a look at some of her other memorable looks — from the MTV Video Music Awards to the Grammys — when she’s treated us to her music over the years below.

Rihanna at 2006 MTV Europe Music Awards
Jo Hale/Getty Images for MTV

Rihanna performs at the 13th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2006.

Rihanna at 2006 World Music Awards
MJ Kim/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 2006 World Music Awards.

Rihanna at 2007 MTV Video Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rihanna at 2008 MTV Video Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna performs at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rihanna at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KCA

Rihanna performs at Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards in 2010.

Rihanna at the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Rihanna at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2011.

Rihanna at The Inaugural Diamond Ball presented by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation

Rihanna performs at The Inaugural Diamond Ball presented by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation in 2014.

Rihanna at 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Rihanna performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Rihanna at 2016 Billboard Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

Rihanna at 2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Lionel Richie
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rihanna performs at the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie.

Rihanna at 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rihanna at 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Rihanna performs during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2018.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023.

Super Bowl

Rihanna

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
1
Who Should Be Rihanna’s Guest Performer During Super Bowl Halftime?
Rihanna at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
2
Pregnant Rihanna Soars During Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna at the Super Bowl, Grammys, and VMAs
3
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks
Chris Stapleton performs at Super Bowl LVII
4
Chris Stapleton Has Players in Tears With His Super Bowl National Anthem
Super Bowl 2023 Commercials and Ads - 'Breaking Bad,' Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten, and Maya Rudolph for M&M's
5
Super Bowl LVII: Watch the Best Commercials