Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks

Rihanna’s Red Super Bowl Halftime Outfit & More of Her Best Looks Through the Years
When Rihanna performs, we know we’re going to be in for a good time, with an entertaining set, great music … and, of course, must-see fashion.
We, of course, expected more of the same for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show — and it was all her, instead of any guest performers joining her, as is the norm — and she definitely did not disappoint at all.
In honor of her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance and after you take a look back at some of her previous best times onstage, take a look at some of her other memorable looks — from the MTV Video Music Awards to the Grammys — when she’s treated us to her music over the years below.
