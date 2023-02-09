Bringing a guest on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is a tried and true tradition. Headliners have the choice to bring someone from a past collaboration on stage with them or to bring an act they’d like to highlight as an exciting surprise for the audience. With Rihanna‘s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show just around the corner, we’re thinking about the surprise guests we’d like to see.

Coldplay brought Beyoncé and Bruno Mars on for a high-energy mashup of “Formation” and “Uptown Funk.” Bey brought Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on for a Destiny’s Child reunion during her Halftime Show that caused a power outage in the stadium (their power). Katy Perry brought Missy Elliott out as a surprise guest. Maroon 5’s show featured a guest performance by Travis Scott.

And then there are the group performances. Who can forget the most random collection of stars in the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Nelly, and Mary J. Blige. And even more infamous was Justin Timberlake‘s surprise appearance during Janet Jackson‘s set and the subsequent nipple snafu. She was performing that night in tandem with P. Diddy, Nelly, and Kid Rock.

In the last few years, sharing the stage has been the name of the game. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira split duties in 2020, and the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show starred Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Blige, and Eminem with guests 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.

Rihanna used to put out an album a year, and anyone in her fandom will remind you that she hasn’t released a new album since Anti five years ago. But her music catalogue is longer than most, leaving us with plenty to listen to while we await the new music (fingers crossed it comes before the Super Bowl — the Halftime Show would be quite the advertising).

Notably, she shared a video through her Super Bowl collaboration with Apple Music on February 9 that featured “Run This Town,” a collab with Jay-Z and Kanye West. Could she be preparing to bring them on stage? It would be a shocking appearance from West, if so.

Check out the ad below.

The Grammy-winning singer has a long list of collaborations throughout her career (Drake being one of the most frequent ones). Since there’s no predicting who she could bring out as a surprise guest that she hasn’t made music with in the past, we want to know which of her collaborators you’d like to see appear during her highly anticipated halftime performance.

Do you want see “Work” and “Take Care” live with a Drake cameo? Or maybe “Love the Way You Lie” with Eminem? If she brings out Jay-Z to perform “Umbrella,” we humbly request that Tom Holland comes with him and recreates his legendary Lip Sync Battle dance.

Vote for your pick of the below list of Rihanna collaborators, and be sure to tune into what’s sure to be an exciting show this Sunday, February 12 on Fox.

Super Bowl LVII, Sunday, February 12, 6:30/5:30c, Fox