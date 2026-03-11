For nine seasons, audiences have watched an alcoholic, time-traveling derelict of a scientist drag an alternate dimension version of his grandson from one universe to the next on a series of mind-altering space adventures for our amusement. Sometimes it’s to save Earth; other times it’s simply to prove a completely unnecessary point about a fake vat of acid.

Regardless, the ongoing adventures of Rick Sanchez and his grandson (or some version of him), Morty Smith, have been a source of entertainment for eight seasons. With Season 9 on the horizon, the good folks at Adult Swim have made a promise to fans regarding the new season: “No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop.”

Here is everything you need to know about the slop-less season of Rick and Morty, including when it will premiere, what to expect, and a few first-look photos.

When will Rick and Morty Season 9 premiere?

Season 9 will premiere on Sunday, May 24, at 11/10c on Adult Swim. There will be 10 episodes in a traditional weekly rollout.

What is Rick and Morty Season 9 about?

According to the official description: “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season 9 is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season — just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

How did Rick and Morty Season 8 end?

The Rick and Morty Season 8 finale (“Hot Rick”) concluded with Rick choosing to preserve a sentient, idealized version of himself and his deceased wife Diane in a pocket universe, allowing them to live a happy life together for all of eternity. The ending was a big moment for Rick C-137, as it showed emotional growth and a need to move past his trauma.

Other than that, the Citadel continued to be rebuilt, Morty and Summer were trapped in a simulation for 17 years, Jerry morphed into an Easter bunny, and Morty attempted to reconcile with his Gazorpian son, Morty Jr. No word on Evil Morty.

Who will star in Rick and Morty Season 9?

Season 9 will star Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer.

Who is behind Rick and Morty Season 9?

The show is executive-produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as the showrunner.