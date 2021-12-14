‘Raising Dion’: New and Old Threats Loom in Season 2 First Look (PHOTOS)

The end of Raising Dion Season 1 may have left the Warrens thinking that Pat/the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter) had been defeated, but looks can be deceiving.

As revealed in the first look photos Netflix has released from Season 2 (premiering Tuesday, February 1, 2022), Ritter’s Pat is around two years later. The new episodes continue to follow the super-powered Dion (Ja’Siah Young), who is now honing his powers with the support of his mother, Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s eye.

And it’s a good thing he is since the Season 1 finale also teased a new threat and possessed powered kid, Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — and Dion is going to befriend him. But after he does, Netflix teases, “a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again — not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, the series also stars Jazmyn Simon (Kat), Sammi Haney (Esperanza), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), Aubriana Davis (Janelle Carr), Tracey Bonner (Simone Carr), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh).

Carol Barbee is showrunner and executive producer. Michael B. Jordan (who also plays Dion’s father), Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and Marta Fernández also serve as executive producers. Dennis Liu and Darren Grant executive produce and direct.

Raising Dion, Season 2, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Netflix