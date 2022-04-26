‘Raising Dion’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Raising Dion has reportedly been canceled by Netflix after two seasons. Star Sammi Haney shared the news on her Instagram on April 26.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled,” Haney wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans. Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a Season 3!”

“The only ‘silver lining’ is that this does free me up to pursue other roles,” she continued. “My Netflix contract kept me from accepting other major roles offered to me (1 actually written with me in mind) on other TV shows! So if you work for a major studio, hit me up again, I’m ready!” Check out the full post below.

Haney played Esperanza, best friend to Dion Warren, played by Ja’Siah Young. Alisha Wainwright, Jason Ritter, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Jazmyn Simon, and Rome Flynn also starred, among others. Wainwright plays Dion’s mother in the series, in which she must hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him from exploitation.

The reported cancelation comes just two months after Raising Dion debuted on February 1. Fans have been waiting for a Raising Dion Season 3 announcement since, but it won’t be coming.

There was about a three-year gap between Raising Dion Seasons 1 and 2’s release dates. The series was a quick hit when it first came out in 2019 and Season 2 was confirmed in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production, leading to the 2022 Season 2 release date.

