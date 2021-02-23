‘Raising Dion’ Adds 4 & Promotes 2 to Series Regular for Season 2

Raising Dion has added to its cast with characters surrounding Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her super-powered son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) and at the biotech company BIONA for Season 2.

Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder), Aubriana Davis (Genius: Aretha, The Resident), Tracey Bonner (Sweet Magnolias, Black Lightning), and Josh Ventura (P-Valley, Queen Sugar) have joined the cast, while Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu) and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills) have been promoted to series regular. In addition to Wainwright and Young returning, Sammi Haney (Esperanza) and Jazmyn Simon (Kat) are also back from Season 1 as regulars.

Production has already started in Atlanta on the eight-episode season, with Darren Grant directing the first block.

Flynn is playing Tevin Wakefield, Dion’s new trainer and mentor. The former long-distance runner and Olympic track coach is described as “protective yet playful,” and he’ll form “a close relationship with both Dion and Nicole.”

Davis plays the 15-year-old Janelle Carr, who has been deemed “destructive and dangerous.” Her mother Simone (Bonner), scared about her daughter’s future and wanting her to have a normal life, takes her to BIONA “in hopes of managing her ‘behavioral issues once and for all.” Janelle, too, will bond with Nicole and Dion and “feel heard and valued for the first time in her life” as a result.

Ventura’s David Marsh is BIONA’s new V.P. of Operations — and he wants to rekindle a personal relationship with Suzanne.

In the first season of the Netflix series, Nicole raises her son after her husband Mark’s (Michael B. Jordan) death. When Dion begins to manifest superhero-like abilities, she must keep them secret and protect him from those who would exploit him.

The showrunner on Raising Dion is Carol Barbee. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu (whose comic book the series is based on), Michael Green, Grant, and MACRO’s Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks, and Marta Fernández serve as executive producers.

Raising Dion, Season 2, TBA, Netflix