Puppy Bowl 2026: How to Watch, Meet the Adorable Pups & More (PHOTOS)

Puppy Bowl 2026

There’s more than one game day on Super Bowl Sunday! Ahead of Super Bowl LX, there will be Puppy Bowl XXII. The three-hour event features 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands who are looking for their forever homes.

The dogs will be split into Team Ruff and Team Fluff for the competition, but the real goal of the day is to get these pups adopted. Throughout the game, there will be segments sharing the puppies’ inspiring backstories, and during halftime, there will be a special exhibition game to spotlight senior dogs.

Like the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 8. The action begins at 2/1c (or check in an hour earlier for the Kickoff Show) and there are plenty of different ways to watch. Those who want to tune in can check out the event on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.

Scroll down to check out a bunch of the puppies taking part in the 2026 Puppy Bowl, and head over to PuppyBowl.com for the full gallery of furry competitors.

Puppy Bowl 2026, Sunday, February 8, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, Discovery+

 

Mia Muffin

Mia Muffin, Team Fluff

From Big Lake Humane Society in Muskegon, Michigan

Button

Button, Team Ruff

From Nickel City Canine Rescue in Lancaster, New Yo

Derby

Derby, Team Ruff

From Humane Society of Greater Dayton in Dayton, Ohio

Baguette

Baguette, Team Fluff

From Seattle Humane Society in Seattle, Washington

Showgirl

Showgirl, Team Fluff

From Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, Kentucky

Lander

Lander, Team Ruff

From Ninna’s Road to Rescue in Haughton, Louisiana

Juno

Juno, Team Fluff

From Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in Kansas City, Kansas

Boopsie

Boopsie, Team Ruff

From AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in De Soto, Iowa

Felix

Felix, Team Ruff

From Homeward Bound in Mishawaka, Indiana

Suzy

Suzy, Team Fluff

From One Tail at a Time in Chicago, Illinois

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll, Team Ruff

From Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland in Westbrook, Maine

Duke Snugglebug

Duke Snugglebug, Team Ruff

From Great Dog Rescue New England in Andover, Massachussetts

Foxy

Foxy, Team Ruff

From Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser, Idaho

Rupaw

Rupaw, Team Ruff

From Bosley’s Place in Smyrna, Georgia

Barker Playfield

Barker Playfield, Team Ruff

From Florida Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud, Florida

Bella Rose

Bella Rose, Team Ruff

From Renee’s Rescue in Hockessin, Delaware

Maverick

Maverick, Team Fluff

From Connecticut Humane Society in Newington, Connecticut

Nix

Nix, Team Fluff

From Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Remy

Remy, Team Ruff

From Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California

Miss Coco

Miss Coco, Team Ruff

From Humane Society of the British Virgin Islands/BAARK LI inTortola, BVI

Misty

Misty, Team Fluff

From Almost There Rescue in Phoenix, Arizona

