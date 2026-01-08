There’s more than one game day on Super Bowl Sunday! Ahead of Super Bowl LX, there will be Puppy Bowl XXII. The three-hour event features 150 dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands who are looking for their forever homes.

The dogs will be split into Team Ruff and Team Fluff for the competition, but the real goal of the day is to get these pups adopted. Throughout the game, there will be segments sharing the puppies’ inspiring backstories, and during halftime, there will be a special exhibition game to spotlight senior dogs.

Like the Super Bowl, the Puppy Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 8. The action begins at 2/1c (or check in an hour earlier for the Kickoff Show) and there are plenty of different ways to watch. Those who want to tune in can check out the event on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+.

Scroll down to check out a bunch of the puppies taking part in the 2026 Puppy Bowl, and head over to PuppyBowl.com for the full gallery of furry competitors.

Puppy Bowl 2026, Sunday, February 8, 2/1c, Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, Discovery+