Puppy Bowl 2025 Champions Revealed — Did Team Ruff or Team Fluff Win?

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off for Super Bowl LIX, Team Ruff and Team Fluff vied for the Puppy Bowl XXI championship on Sunday, February 9.

The Animal Planet competition was both action-packed and adorable, but ultimately, one team reigned victorious. After hours of game time, Team Fluff defeated Team Ruff! The final score was 68-66. The Underdog Award went to a pup named Mercury, and Foxtrot was named the Most Valuable Puppy. Team Fluff’s Charlotte scored an historic moment during the game when scoring a touchdown and a field goal at the same time (aka bringing one toy into the end zone while kicking a second toy into it at the same time).

That’s a HISTORIC FIRST thanks to Team Fluff’s Charlotte! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/eVDaBp7GXb — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

The real winners, however, are the pets whose adoptions the annual Puppy Bowl has inspired.

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness, and, of course, puppies, every year,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, said in a press release. “Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9, and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend.”

Puppy Bowl XXI boasted 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries, including Julep, the bowl’s first-ever St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, the first Pekingese Puppy Bowl player.

Other four-legged athletes this year included Jolene, an American pit bull terrier mix who uses a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, an Australian shepherd mix who is blind and hard-of-hearing.

“With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in the release.

Along with the Puppy Bowl gameplay this year, fans also saw Dan Smyers, one half of the country duo Dan + Shay, bring a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville backstage at one of his concerts for another adoption effort.

And Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City and helped train Parsnip, a rescue Pit bull-mix, ahead of the pup’s appearance in Puppy Bowl XXI. Doggone cute! See highlights from sports’ cutest game below.

Mercury, the chillest dog on the field, is presented the coveted Underdog Award! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/CdNyGyJBlp — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

🐾🏆 Raise your paws for this year’s Pupularity Playoffs champ… Dee-Bone Samuel! 🎉🐶 Thanks for voting! Now don’t chase your tails too long — #PuppyBowl kicks off SUNDAY at 2p ET | 11a PT on Animal Planet! 🏈🐾 pic.twitter.com/nHtjCuidYa — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 7, 2025

Congratulations to the winners of #PuppyBowl XXI, Team Fluff! Check out all the pawesome moments and top touchdowns that won them the @walmart Lombarky Trophy. pic.twitter.com/IzmRhdRq2r — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

Alice pleads her case to Dan the Ref after a heated play 🥺 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/8V66LLBSnx — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

The Team Ruff cheerleaders know how to celebrate after a close call! 📣 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/6j4EHI5gUa — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

That was TOO EASY! Paws Allen helps Team Fluff take the lead! #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/OfregKQ02d — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

What a move on offense! ENRIQUE kicked it in for the field goal, extending Team Ruff’s lead 66-61 with under a minute left! 🐕 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/fdApG23Q5z — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

Watch as PAWS ALLEN WALKS IT IN and Team Fluff become WORLD CHAMPS! 😱🎉 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/1sdn2lZThi — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

2025 Puppy Bowl, Now Streaming, Max & Discovery+