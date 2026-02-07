Super Bowl and the Olympics, ‘Burbs’ Revisited, Puppy and Rescue Bowls, ‘All Creatures’ at the Dog Track

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images; Steph Chambers / Getty Images

Super Bowl

6:30/5:30c

SUNDAY: With all due respect to the Winter Olympics, already in progress, there is no bigger single TV sports event than the climax of the NFL season, pitting the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of their 2015 meeting. NBC cuts away from morning coverage of the Winter Olympics (which continues on Peacock) to begin the daylong countdown with NFL Films’ Road to the Super Bowl (noon/ET) and the pregame show (1 p.m./ET), leading to the main event from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. All eyes will be on Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny for the eagerly anticipated (except perhaps by Turning Point USA followers) halftime show. At the opening ceremony, Charlie Puth delivers the national anthem, with performances by Brandi Carlile (“America the Beautiful”), Coco Jones (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”), and Green Day celebrating the Super Bowl’s milestone 60th year.

Christophe Pallot / Agence Zoom / Getty Images

Winter Olympics

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Coverage continues on NBC and livestreaming on Peacock through the weekend, with some events airing live on USA Network and CNBC. (Go to nbcolympics.com/schedule for details.) Marquee events include the final rounds of team ice skating, with men’s short program and free dance on Saturday, and pairs, women’s, and men’s free skate on Sunday. Hockey, luge, speed skating, freestyle skiing, ski jumping, curling, and snowboarding are among the sports on the menu. On Sunday, NBC begins coverage at 7 a.m./ET until Super Bowl coverage begins at noon/ET, picking up again at approximately 10:45 p.m./ET for a “Primetime in Milan” recap. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico makes broadcasting history by calling the Super Bowl from California, then hosting the prime-time Olympics show from Levi’s Stadium on the same day.

Elizabeth Morris/PEACOCK

The ‘Burbs

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: Peacock takes advantage of its captive Olympics audience by using it as a springboard to promote the rebooting of the 1989 mystery-comedy movie that starred Tom Hanks. The eight-part horror-humor hybrid (all episodes available for binge-watching) now stars Keke Palmer (Password) as the unsettled newcomer to suburbia, a new mom who moves with her husband (Jack Whitehall) to Hinkley Hills, billed as “the safest town in America.” Or it would be except for the sinister “Munster Mansion” that blights their cul-de-sac, newly occupied by an ominously aloof interloper (Justin Kirk) who raises the neighbors’ suspicions. Secrets abound on Ashfield Place, with pro scene-stealers Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, and What We Do in the Shadows alum Mark Proksch among the peculiar residents.

Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl

2/1c

SUNDAY: What could be warmer during this challenging winter than the annual adorable showdown between two teams of adoptable puppies? Now in its 22nd year, the three-hour event promoting animal adoption features a record number of 150 dogs from shelters across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands, with referee Dan Schachner monitoring the fun for his 15th year as Team Fluff takes on Team Ruff. A new twist features senior dogs in an exhibition match, with Team Oldies vs Team Goldies in a Pro-Dog halftime showdown.

More aww-inspiring animal stories can be found on Great American Family’s Great American Rescue Bowl (Sunday, noon/11c), featuring animal advocate Beth Stern sharing stories of rescue pets and the humans who love them.

Courtesy of Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE

All Creatures Great and Small

9/8c

Dogs are also at the heart of this week’s episode of the charming period drama about the devoted Yorkshire veterinarians. To earn more money for their struggling clinic, James (Nicholas Ralph) takes a gig at a nearby dog track, only to discover shady racing practices that deserve to land someone in the doghouse. While Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) tends to an unruly and unhappy parrot, Siegfried (Samuel West) gets yet another wake-up call regarding his boorish behavior. Helping James out of his jam — with an assist from Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) — is a welcome first step toward redemption.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: