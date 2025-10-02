Season 2 of Platonic came to an end with the finale episode on Wednesday, October 1, which has fans itching for more and wondering if we’ll be getting a Season 3 in the future.

The final episode of Season 2 definitely left the door open for more story to tell. Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) ended the season by deciding to go into business together so he could open his “S**tty Little Bar” after being hit with a non-compete clause from his former employer. Considering their history, this may only spell disaster.

Rogen agreed, telling TV Insider, “I think it will have a negative impact on their friendship.” Of course, only another season will be able to really explore this. Scroll down for everything we know about Season 3 of Platonic.

Will Platonic return for Season 3?

So far, Apple TV+ has not announced a renewal for Season 3 of Platonic. However, we should note that Season 2’s renewal was not confirmed until December 2023, five months after the conclusion of the first season.

When will Platonic Season 3 premiere?

Since the show has not officially been renewed yet, a premiere date is unknown at this time.

Who is in the Platonic Season 3 cast?

So far, no casting decisions have been announced. However, it’s likely that Byrne and Rogen would return as Sylvia and Will if the show is picked up for Season 3. Other series regulars from Seasons 1 and 2 are Sylvia’s husband Charlie (Luke MacFarlane) and her best friend Katie (Carla Gallo).

“I’d love to [return],” Byrne told TV Insider. “They had great ideas for Season 2, and I feel like that could come to life for another one. The characters are really fun, they’re dynamic, it’s really funny and dysfunctional, so it’s up to the powers that be.”

Rogen agreed, telling Decider, “I would love to keep doing Platonic. I think there are really great storylines for the season. And it’s something I would love to keep doing as long as people enjoy watching it.”

Platonic was originally conceived as an anthology series by creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Their initial plan was only to feature Byrne and Rogen for one season, with future seasons exploring new casts and characters. However, the plans shifted amid production for Season 1.

“They have such amazing chemistry together, and it was such a great experience, that we decided to ask them if they would be open to doing more, and they said yes,” Stoller told The Hollywood Reporter. “And Apple, rightly so, felt like they were the show’s identity. I remember they said, ‘Who is going to want to watch a Season 2 without them?’”

Is there a Platonic Season 3 trailer?

Since the show has not been picked up for a third season yet, production has not begun, and there is no trailer at this time.

Platonic, Season 2, All Episodes, Streaming Now, Apple TV+