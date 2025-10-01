[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Platonic Season 2, Episode 10, “Brett Coyote’s Last Stand.”]

The Season 2 finale of Platonic dropped on Wednesday, October 1, and featured Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne) repairing their friendship, then making a major decision about their futures. But how will their unexpected business move affect their relationship in the future?

“Badly,” Rogen tells TV Insider. “I think it will have a negative impact on their friendship.” Byrne jumps in and adds, “I agree.”

The season ended with Sylvia not loving all the travel involved in her new career as a party planner for a production company. Meanwhile, Will finally gets his S**tty Little Bar up and running, but he’s derailed when he’s hit with a non-compete clause from his former employer, Johnny66 (which just so happens to be run by his ex-wife).

When Sylvia’s lawyer husband Charlie (Luke MacFarlane) and his former colleague Stewart (Guy Branam) suggest finding someone else to be the face of the company to get around the non-compete, Sylvia shockingly steps up to the plate. Considering Will and Sylvia’s friendship has had its ups and downs, even without the added pressure of being in business together, this certainly could set them up for a disaster.

Plus, there’s the toll it could take on Sylvia and Charlie’s marriage, which has also seen its fair share of struggles. “I think it would be interesting to see what would happen if Sylvia actually became the major breadwinner and all of a sudden this money was rolling in,” MacFarlane notes. “I think that would be interesting to see what that does to Charlie, as far as the way he’s always viewed himself as, ‘I have to provide, I have to do everything.’ What would he do if she became the one that was bringing in all the bacon?”

We got a glimpse of that in Season 2 when Will convinced Charlie to quit his high-paying lawyer job to focus on his passion (writing a novel), putting him in a position where he was no longer bringing in a hefty paycheck for his family. This, of course, was also the catalyst for the tension between Will and Sylvia in the second half of the season.

With Will and Sylvia embarking on a new venture together, the door is clearly open for another season, although the show has not been picked up yet. “I’d love to [return],” Byrne says. “They had great ideas for Season 2, and I feel like that could come to life for another one. The characters are really fun, they’re dynamic, it’s really funny and dysfunctional, so it’s up to the powers that be.”

Platonic, Season 2, Streaming Now, Apple TV+