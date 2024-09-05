‘Outlander’ Teases Dougal & Geillis’ Return (PHOTOS)

Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Graham McTavish as Dougal, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis, Sam Heughan as Jamie, and Nell Hudson as Laoghaire in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

Outlander Season 7B (aka Season 7 Part 2) is getting closer each passing week and as we approach the premiere Starz is giving fans a closer look at what’s to come by releasing new photos featuring fan favorites as well as long-awaited returns for some.

While leading couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are certainly among the dozens of images shared, it’s the long-absent stars making their big returns that intrigue us the most. Particularly when it comes to long-dead Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) who is back alongside time-traveling love Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) who also previously died in the show.

Additionally, Claire’s nemesis and Jamie’s second wife Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) appears to be back upon the couple’s return to Scotland, which was teased at the end of Season 7’s first half. Other fun teases from the latest batch of images (see previously released images here) are Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) in the 1980s, although it’s unclear if these are moments captured before Roger’s return to the past in pursuit of their kidnapped son Jemmy.

Other characters making appearances in the images include Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), William (Charles Vandevaart), and Hunter siblings Denzell (Joey Phillips) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small). See the photos by scrolling down, and stay tuned for even more as Season 7B’s premiere approaches this November on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz

Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek as Dougal and Geillis in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

They’re back! Despite Dougal’s death moments before the Battle of Culloden in Season 2 and Geillis’ decapitation by Claire at the end of Season 3, the iconic duo is back. Could time-traveling Roger cross paths with them?

Lotte Verbeek in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Geillis’ return is giving us Season 1 déjà vu as she dons knits and a wool dress.

Sam Heughan and Nell Hudson in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Also back is Laoghaire who seems to have a confrontation with former husband Jamie.

Nell Hudson and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

As fans will recall, the last time Jamie and Laoghaire saw each other was in Season 3 when she accidentally shot him at Lallybroch.

Caitriona Balfe, John Bell, and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Claire, Young Ian, and Jamie ride into Lallybroch together.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Claire and Jamie share some words by the stables.

Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

Roger embraces the past with his return to the 18th century.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Jamie gives Claire a kiss in this photo TV Insider debuted exclusively.

Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Jamie keeps things dashing in this new portrait.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Claire looks pensive in this solo portrait.

David Berry and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

William takes the lead as adoptive father Lord John Grey stands in the background.

David Berry and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Lord John Grey and William sit by the fire in a familial moment.

Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Denzell Hunter returns for more medical drama.

John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Young Ian keeps his Mohawk influences alive while visiting Scotland.

John Bell and Izzy Meikle-Small in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

Ian and Rachel appear to grow even closer than they did in Part 1.

John Bell and Izzy Meikle-Small in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Ian and Rachel share another moment together.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season &B
Starz

Claire treats a patient.

Caitriona Balfe and Joey Phillips in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Doctors Claire and Denzell have a seemingly intense conversation.

Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Claire wears a warm expression while sitting by the fireplace.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Brianna and Roger embrace the ’80s with this couples’ portrait.

Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
Starz

How will Brianna fare in the “future” without the rest of her family? Only time will tell.

John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Young Ian sits tall.

David Berry and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

Lord John Grey and Claire seem to have a serious chat.

Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7B
Starz

William stands ready to discharge his weapon, but who is he pointing the gun at?

