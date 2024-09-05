Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Outlander Season 7B (aka Season 7 Part 2) is getting closer each passing week and as we approach the premiere Starz is giving fans a closer look at what’s to come by releasing new photos featuring fan favorites as well as long-awaited returns for some.

While leading couple Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are certainly among the dozens of images shared, it’s the long-absent stars making their big returns that intrigue us the most. Particularly when it comes to long-dead Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) who is back alongside time-traveling love Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) who also previously died in the show.

Additionally, Claire’s nemesis and Jamie’s second wife Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) appears to be back upon the couple’s return to Scotland, which was teased at the end of Season 7’s first half. Other fun teases from the latest batch of images (see previously released images here) are Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) in the 1980s, although it’s unclear if these are moments captured before Roger’s return to the past in pursuit of their kidnapped son Jemmy.

Other characters making appearances in the images include Young Ian (John Bell), Lord John Grey (David Berry), William (Charles Vandevaart), and Hunter siblings Denzell (Joey Phillips) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small). See the photos by scrolling down, and stay tuned for even more as Season 7B’s premiere approaches this November on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz