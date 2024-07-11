Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

At long last, Starz has unveiled the first photos from Outlander Season 7 Part 2, revealing the first look at Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) back in Scotland for the first time since Season 3. Both Young Ian (John Bell) and father Ian Murray (Steven Cree) and Lord John Grey (David Berry) are featured as well, in addition to a glimpse at Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger’s (Richard Rankin) time-traveling search for their kidnapped son, Jeremiah.

The new photos were part of Starz’s Summer TCA presentation on Thursday, July 11. Premiering Friday, November 22 at 8/7c, Outlander Season 7 Part 2 marks the first time the hit period drama has been set in Scotland since Season 3 back in 2017. Jamie and Claire are finally back in the land where they fell in love, but the chilling Outlander Season 7 Part 2 teaser trailer (released on World Outlander Day, June 1) implies that Jamie and Claire may want to get back to the battlefront in the American colonies as soon as possible.

Here’s what Starz teases of the upcoming episodes: “Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?”

Last we saw these beloved characters, Jamie, Claire, and Ian arrived to the shores of Scotland, where they will soon be reunited with their Lallybroch family. Bri stayed behind in the renovated Lallybroch in the 1980s to look after daughter Amanda while Roger set off to go through the stones at Craigh na Dun to rescue their son, who was kidnapped by Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) and taken back in time.

Kristin Atherton will make her debut as Jenny, Jamie’s sister/ Young Ian’s mother, in Season 7 Part 2, replacing Laura Donnelly who was last seen in the role in Season 3. Cree returns as Jenny’s husband/Ian’s father, Ian Sr. Season 7 Part 2 also stars Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom (Jamie’s biological son whom Lord John adopted and raised), Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

There are a handful of confirmed Outlander Season 7 guest stars that are still yet to make their appearances in Season 7. Fans can expect to see Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie, and Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser (Jamie’s father, whose younger self is one of the stars of the Outlander spinoff, Blood of My Blood) in Part 2. (See the first images from Blood of My Blood here.)

How these returning characters will appear is still a mystery, and an even more intriguing one knowing that Dougal, Geillis, and Brian are all already dead. Could Roger land in Scotland in the wrong time when he goes back to rescue Jemmy from Rob Cameron? Additionally, Gloria Obianyo will guest star as Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman living in Colonial America who is presumably the wife of Walter Woodcock (Tobi Bakare), whom Claire treated at Fort Ticonderoga.

There’s much to discover in Outlander Season 7 Part 2, and the adventure will unfold across eight new episodes, making for a 16-episode season in total. Outlander‘s eighth and final season will be 10 episodes long and is currently in production in Scotland. When Season 7 comes back, new episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. They will air at 8/7c on Friday nights on the Starz linear channel in the U.S.

Scroll through the gallery below to get your first look at Jamie, Claire, the Ians, Bri, and Roger in Outlander Season 7 Part 2, in addition to previously released behind-the-scenes photos from the Part 2 set.