Sassenachs rejoice! To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Outlander series premiere (August 9, 2014), TV Insider brings you an exclusive sneak peek photo from the second half of Season 7, which launches on November 22.

The image captures the deep bond between time-traveling 20th-century surgeon Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and her Scottish Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan). Their love has weathered war, grief, a 20-year separation, and countless life-risking adventures, with more to come as the series heads for the eighth and final season. And the smoldering look you see right here? Definitely more of that. Check out the full version of the photo below.

“The passion hasn’t changed. It’s deeper and it’s developed,” Heughan told us when we visited the set in Scotland last April. “It’s not that Fraser fire that we had in Season 1 because they’ve got older, they’re grandparents now. But Jamie says multiple times that he couldn’t live without her. And we’ve seen that. He’s the most codependent person we’ve ever met. They love each other, and their love has grown to such an extent that it’s grown a family and spans across continents.”

TV Insider is your source for all things Outlander from now until the series finale. Starting with the mid-season premiere on Friday, November 22, we will have an aftershow where we interview different cast members and creators for insight on the episode you’ve just seen. Last year’s show was cut short due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes, but you can revisit episodes here for a hint of things to come.

If you need more Outlander sooner, we’ve got you covered. On November 1, our sister publication TV Guide Magazine will release a special issue devoted to Outlander. It’s full of gorgeous photos and new stories from our reporter’s (okay, that’s me) trip to Scotland to visit the sets of both Outlander and prequel Blood of My Blood, which tells the story of Claire and Jamie’s parents. We can’t wait to share more! In the meantime, enjoy the smolder.

Outlander, Season 7B Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz