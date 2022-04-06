‘Outlander’ Starts Production for Season 7 — See the Cast on Set (PHOTO)

It doesn’t seem like there will be a very long Droughtlander between Seasons 6 and 7 of Outlander as Starz unveiled a first look at production on the upcoming chapter.

“The cast and crew are back at it – #Outlander Season 7 is in production!,” a social media post was captioned alongside a photo featuring stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin. Currently airing its sixth season, Outlander is wilder than ever as the Christie family and American Revolution raise the stakes for the Frasers.

But despite the heavier tone of the romantic drama series, it’s all fun and games behind the scenes, if the photos are any indication. Along with the Outlander Twitter sharing a fun photo opp, Sam Heughan shared another behind-the-scenes shot with him and his costars striking silly poses.

“Wait!!! Is that @Outlander_STARZ season…. 7!?!?!? 🖐✌️ yazzz,” Heughan captioned the fun image. Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling book series which tells the story of World War II combat nurse Claire Randall who is magically transported back in time through standing stones at Craigh Na Dun.

When she finds herself in 18th-century Scotland, she meets Highlander Jamie Fraser and the rest is history. As previously reported, Season 6 currently has eight episodes slated to air, four installments shy of the original 12-episode order, so expect some storylines introduced in Season 6 to carry onto the next chapter.

Let us know what you think of the Outlander cast’s return to set and the beginning of Season 7 production in the comments section, below. And stay tuned to see what happens as Claire and Jamie’s story continues in Season 6 on Starz now.

