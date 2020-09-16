6 Questions We Need Answered When ‘Outlander’ Returns

Starz’s fan-favorite time-traversing drama Outlander may not be returning for quite a while, but there are plenty of questions that still need answers following the Season 5 finale this past spring.

Centering on the love story between 20th-century transplant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her 18th-century Highlander hubby Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Outlander has brought fans into the hotbed of the American Revolution as the couple continue to make a life at their North Carolina home, Fraser’s Ridge.

Mix in a time-traveling daughter and her own family, and you’ve got quite a lot of drama before adding in the most recent events from the premium series’ fifth chapter. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s books, this program set many things in motion with its moving finale, “Never My Love,” in which Claire suffers brutal treatment at the hands of family foe Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his followers.

Following a rescue mission led by Jamie, Claire returns home to the Ridge to learn her and Jamie’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) has decided to stay in the 18th century instead of returning to her “own” time in the 1970s with son Jemmy and historian husband Roger (Richard Rankin). But what will happen when the series returns? Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest questions we need answered when Outlander finally returns for Season 6.

