Where Is ‘Outlander’ Really Filmed? 10 Locations Unveiled

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Outlander locations Jamie Claire Brianna
Starz

Outlander has captured viewers attention with its riveting romance between 20th-century-based Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her 18th-century Highlander beau Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), but they aren’t the only thing that’s captivating when it comes to the Starz series.

Location is everything when telling this time-bending tale, and Outlander has made great use of various spots to stand in for other famous facades. Transcending time and location, the show has carried its characters across the globe to tell stories set in Scotland, France, Jamaica, America, and beyond.

12 of Jamie & Claire's Hottest 'Outlander' Moments RankedSee Also

12 of Jamie & Claire's Hottest 'Outlander' Moments Ranked

And we're only scratching the surface when it comes to these time-traversing soulmates.

While not all locations are authentic, the team behind the series does a good job of making viewers feel like they’re joining Jamie and Claire for a garden party in Versailles or washed up on the shores of North Carolina. Below, we’re breaking down where some scenes were shot versus where they were really meant to take place.

See how these spots were utilized to bring Jamie and Claire’s story to screens, and check them out for yourselves by revisiting episodes on the Starz app and Netflix now!

Outlander, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Starz (Seasons 1-4, streaming now, Netflix)

Outlander Season 1 Jamie Claire
Starz

The Standing Stones at Craigh na Dun in Season 1

Real Location: Kinloch Rannoch, Scotland

While the standing stones at Craigh na Dun may not be real, the location certainly is! The spot where Claire first travels through time is located in Scotland but in a small town known as Kinloch Rannoch. There you can find the hill where Outlander places the standing stones for Claire to travel back and forth within the past.

Outlander Season 2 Jamie Claire Versailles
Starz

The Versailles Gardens in Season 2

Real Location: Drummond Castle Gardens

When Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) spend time in France during Season 2, they visit Versailles on more than one occasion. During one of the outings they attend a garden party of sorts and the sprawling estate’s landscaping is on display for viewers to enjoy, but it’s not located in France. Instead, the gardens at Scotland’s Drummond Castle were used to create the setting.

Outlander Season 2 Caitriona Balfe Claire
Starz

Parisian Steps in Season 2

Real Location: Radnicke Schody Steps in Prague

While strolling the streets of Paris, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) ascends some steps along the stone paths of a bustling city. Despite appearing to resemble Paris during the 18th century, the spot actually happens to be located in Prague, where many of the Parisian street scenes were filmed.

outlander season 3 brianna claire
Starz

Harvard University in Season 3

Real Location: University of Glasgow

In Season 3, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) visit Harvard to collect a posthumous honor for Frank (Tobias Menzies). While strolling the campus, Claire and Bree pass under some stone arches that are actually part of the University of Glasgow in Scotland rather than the famous university in Boston.

Outlander Season 3 Jamie Claire
Starz

The Beach Where Jamie and Claire Reunite in Season 3

Real Location: Silverstroom Beach in Cape Town, Africa

In Season 3, shortly after Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are reunited after years apart, they are once again separated when she’s taken aboard a ship in order to help treat sick passengers. Once she realizes they won’t let her go, she jumps overboard and ends up on a mysterious island not far from Jamaica. Jamie eventually catches up with his wife there and they have a dramatic reunion on the shores of the island. The location used to stand in for the tropical beach is actually Silverstroom Beach in Cape Town.

Outlander Season 3
Starz

The Bakra's House in Season 3

Real Location: The De Grendel Wine Estate and Restaurant in Cape Town

When Jamie and Claire go hunting for their nephew Ian (John Bell) who was captured by Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) — known as the Bakra in Season 3 — they encounter her at the Rose House where she now resides in Jamaica. The location is actually found in Cape Town, where the scenes were filmed at the Grendel Wine Estate.

outlander season 3 roger richard rankin
Starz

Boston in Season 3

Real Location: Dowanhill Street in Glasgow, Scotland

When scenes set within Boston included exterior shots near Claire’s home, fans got an eyeful of Dowanhill Street in Glasgow instead. Seen at various points throughout the season, one memorable moment featuring the brownstones included Roger’s (Richard Rankin) surprise visit to Claire and Brianna.

outlander season 4 roger brianna
Starz

The Scottish Festival in Season 4

Real Location: River Edge Lodges

Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) attend a Scottish festival together in the ’60s by visiting North Carolina. There, they stay in some distinct looking cabins that are actually located in Scotland. When they turn in after celebrating with music and dancing, they speak outside of the log cabins that are found in Perthshire near Falkland, Scotland.

Outlander Season 5 Sophie Skelton and Caitriona Balfe
Starz

A Boston Park in Season 5

Real Location: Queen’s Park, Glasgow

While they may not have filmed on Boston Common, the show did a good job of creating the illusion of a Boston park promenade for Briana and Claire in the flashback sequence which also featured CGI buildings. Instead of being in a historical American city, Queen’s Park has ties to Mary Queen of Scots.

Outlander Season 5 Caitriona Balfe
Starz

Claire's Church Visit in Season 5

Real Location: Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church

Following the loss of a patient in the 1960s, Claire visits a nearby church in Boston. In reality, the building is located on High Street in Paisley, Scotland. External and interior shots of the church were featured in Season 5 flashback sequences.

Outlander - Starz

Outlander where to stream

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Sam Heughan