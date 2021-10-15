Where Is ‘Outlander’ Really Filmed? 10 Locations Unveiled

Outlander has captured viewers attention with its riveting romance between 20th-century-based Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and her 18th-century Highlander beau Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), but they aren’t the only thing that’s captivating when it comes to the Starz series.

Location is everything when telling this time-bending tale, and Outlander has made great use of various spots to stand in for other famous facades. Transcending time and location, the show has carried its characters across the globe to tell stories set in Scotland, France, Jamaica, America, and beyond.

While not all locations are authentic, the team behind the series does a good job of making viewers feel like they’re joining Jamie and Claire for a garden party in Versailles or washed up on the shores of North Carolina. Below, we’re breaking down where some scenes were shot versus where they were really meant to take place.

See how these spots were utilized to bring Jamie and Claire’s story to screens, and check them out for yourselves by revisiting episodes on the Starz app and Netflix now!

Outlander, Seasons 1-5, Streaming now, Starz (Seasons 1-4, streaming now, Netflix)