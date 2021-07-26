‘Outlander’: See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Outlander may not be back for some time, but filming for Season 6 has officially wrapped in Scotland. And the show’s cast members did a great job documenting it!

While viewers can expect plenty of the series’ hallmark drama when it returns, things are far lighter between takes as the stars pose for selfies, practice their equestrian skills, and more. Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, and more are offering peeks at the action through their social media feeds.

The Starz series follows the trials and tribulations of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a couple who come together under unusual circumstances when she travels back in time from the 1900s to the 1700s. Season 6 will chronicle the Fraser family’s life amid the growing revolutionary tensions in North Carolina.

These behind-the-scenes teases offer a glimpse at what’s to come and reveal the silly sides behind the dramatic personas these actors embody. During this lengthy Droughtlander, these special sneak peeks give fans a brief respite.

And looking even farther into the future, there’s the promise of Season 7 to keep viewers satisfied with the long waiting periods. Below, take a look behind the Season 6 curtain with the cast’s various set photos, and stay tuned for the fantasy drama’s return which is slated for early 2022.

Outlander, Season 6, Early 2022, Starz

Sam Heughan Caitriona Balfe Outlander Season 6
Caitriona Balfe/Instagram

Sam Heuhgan and Caitriona Balfe smile for a selfie in costume. “Back on the Ridge,” Balfe exclaims in the caption for the photo shared to her Instagram page.

outlander behind the scenes season 6 caitlin o'ryan
Caitlin O'Ryan/Instagram

Caitlin O’Ryan who plays Brianna’s friend Lizzie in the series shared this sweet snap of herself and Rollo on set.

Outlander Season 6 Cesar Domboy Lauren Lyle
Cesar Domboy/Instagram

While they might not be in costume, costars César Domboy and Lauren Lyle pal around behind the scenes. “Space cadets bff,” the actor, who plays Fergus Fraser, captioned the shot with his onscreen wife.

outlander season 6 john bell
John Bell/Instagram

John Bell cozies up to onscreen pet Rollo in this image snapped by costar Caitlin O’Ryan. “What do you mean we aren’t twin brothers?” the actor wrote alongside the image of him in character as Young Ian.

outlander season 6 makeup sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna Fraser in the series, captured this image from the hair and makeup trailer, jokingly captioning it, “The one where Roger and Brianna go to Russia.”

outlander season 6 john bell
John Bell/Instagram

Practice makes perfect! When he’s not filming, John Bell brushes up on his horse riding skills.

outlander season 6 sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

Ominous image! Sophie Skelton posed while walking through the wet Scottish terrain, shielding herself with an umbrella. “Wind’s in the East,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

outlander season 6 lauren lyle
Lauren Lyle/Instagram

“Happy to be back,” Lauren Lyle wrote alongside this image shared to her Instagram profile. The mirror selfie features her Marsali corset and wig.

outlander season 6 cesar domboy
Lauren Lyle/Twitter

César Domboy helps Lauren Lyle (who took the photo) illustrate the size of some of the show’s props!

outlander season 6 caitriona balfe
Caitriona Balfe/Instagram

Caitriona Balfe couldn’t resist posing with her onscreen horse for a selfie. “Travis my season one dreamboat is back on set,” she wrote, explaining the image on Instagram. “The horse I properly learned to ride on. Be still my heart.”

outlander season 6 sam heughan caitriona balfe
Sam Heughan/Instagram

“Season 6 and @caitrionabalfe has decided to take over and apply everyone’s makeup. So far, it’s going well,” Sam Heughan jokingly captioned this selfie featuring him and onscreen love Balfe.

outlander season 6 sam heughan caitriona balfe
Starz

Starz unveiled this image of Heughan and Balfe filming a scene for Season 6 in February 2021.

outlander season 6 richard rankin sophie skelton
Starz

Richard Rankin’s Roger seems to be wrapped up in a difficult discussion with onscreen wife Brianna (played by Sophie Skelton) in this shot taken from a special behind-the-scenes featurette.

outlander season 6 sophie skelton richard rankin
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

Sophie Skelton snapped this selfie with her onscreen hubby Richard Rankin while on set for Season 6. She addressed it to “the best fandom in the world” from the “Ridge.”

outlander season 6 paul gorman
Caitlin O'Ryan/Instagram

This image featuring star Paul Gorman was shot by Caitlin O’Ryan who captioned it, “Paul GorMan, The Myth, The Legend (bonus points if you can guess the twin…)” Gorman plays both Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley in the drama.

outlander season 6 matthew adair
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

“Captain Matthew at your service… wearing Daddy’s hat,” Sophie Skelton captioned this image of her onscreen son Matthew Adair in costume as wee Jemmy.

outlander season 6 caitlin o'ryan
Caitlin O'Ryan/Instagram

Caitlin O’Ryan spends some quality time with Rollo between scenes in this fun shot shared to the actress’s Instagram page.

outlander season 6 sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

Sophie Skelton takes a break between scenes while donning Bree’s curly red wig.

outlander season 6 richard rankin sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

This black and white shot snapped by Skelton features Richard Rankin in the act of photographing the horse. “Photograph the photographer,” she wrote alongside the image.

outlander season 6 sam heughan
Sam Heughan/Instagram

Sam Heughan commemorated his character Jamie Fraser’s birthday with this on-set selfie.

outlander season 6 sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton/Instagram

Skelton gets in the zone while in hair and makeup as she transforms into Brianna Mackenzie.

Outlander season 6 richard rankin sam heughan
Starz

Are Roger and Jamie growing closer or is it just Richard Rankin and Sam Heughan paling around on set? We’ll let you decide in this image shared by Starz.

sophie skelton
Sophie Skelton via Instagram

Sophie Skelton shared this photo of herself on set donning Brianna’s signature red curls.

Outlander season 6 john bell
John Bell via Instagram

John Bell practices his gun shooting skills between filming Season 6.

outlander season 6 alexander vlahos
Alexander Vlahos via Twitter

That’s a wrap on #OutlanderS6,” Alexander Vlahos tweeted alongside this image with his costars. “Thank you to @TheMattBRoberts & @TallShipProds, @STARZ & the hard working crew who worked tirelessly to get this season finished. I can’t wait for you all to meet The Christies.”

Outlander Season 6 Jessica Reynolds
Jessica Reynolds via Twitter

Newbie Jessica Reynolds bid Season 6 farewell with this selfie in her Malva Christie costume.

Outlander Season 6 Lauren Lyle
Lauren Lyle via Instagram

Lauren Lyle who plays Marsali capped off the season with this trailer shot, writing, “wild shoot period with the family during a pando.”

Outlander Season 6 John Bell
John Bell via Instagram

John Bell commemorated the wrap of Season 6 production with this shot of him in costume as Young Ian.

Outlander Season 6 Jessica Reynolds John Bell
John Bell via Instagram

Even series newbie Jessica Reynolds can’t get enough of Rollo in this shot with John Bell.

Outlander Season 6 Sophie Skelton Caitriona Balfe
Starz

The smiles on Sophie Skelton and Caitriona Balfe’s faces are obvious despite their masks in this sweet photo shared by Starz.

Outlander season 6 Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin via Instagram

Richard Rankin shot this artsy mirror selfie from set.

outlander season 6 john bell caitlin o'ryan
John Bell via Instagram

John Bell and Caitlin O’Ryan have mastered the smolder in this selfie from set.

outlander season 6 alexander vlahos jessica reynolds
Starz/Twitter

The official Outlander social media profiles shared this shot of series newcomers Alexander Vlahos and Jessica Reynolds sharing a laugh on set.

Outlander Season 6 paul gorman
Caitlin O'Ryan/Instagram

Caitlin O’Ryan shared this shot of Paul Gorman on her Instagram, wishing her costar a happy birthday.

