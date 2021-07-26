‘Outlander’: See the Stars Behind the Scenes on Season 6 (PHOTOS)

Outlander may not be back for some time, but filming for Season 6 has officially wrapped in Scotland. And the show’s cast members did a great job documenting it!

While viewers can expect plenty of the series’ hallmark drama when it returns, things are far lighter between takes as the stars pose for selfies, practice their equestrian skills, and more. Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, and more are offering peeks at the action through their social media feeds.

The Starz series follows the trials and tribulations of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a couple who come together under unusual circumstances when she travels back in time from the 1900s to the 1700s. Season 6 will chronicle the Fraser family’s life amid the growing revolutionary tensions in North Carolina.

These behind-the-scenes teases offer a glimpse at what’s to come and reveal the silly sides behind the dramatic personas these actors embody. During this lengthy Droughtlander, these special sneak peeks give fans a brief respite.

And looking even farther into the future, there’s the promise of Season 7 to keep viewers satisfied with the long waiting periods. Below, take a look behind the Season 6 curtain with the cast’s various set photos, and stay tuned for the fantasy drama’s return which is slated for early 2022.

