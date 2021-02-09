‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Return to Set for Season 6 in Starz First Look (VIDEO)

Outlander fans, rejoice! Season 6 of the time-traversing romantic drama is getting underway at Starz, and the show is unveiling a first look at the action.

Announced by Starz and Sony Pictures Television, the start of Season 6 production includes the release of one set photo and a behind-the-scenes featurette. See stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan return in their roles as couple Claire and Jamie Fraser, in the full set photo below.

After escaping a violent encounter with Ned Dennehy’s Lionel Brown in Season 5, the Frasers must look to the future, which includes the looming Revolutionary War. What will be the best course of action for their family in colonial America?

As political upheaval spreads across the land, the Frasers will have to protect the home they’ve made for themselves on the land provided to them by the Crown from external forces as well as the community within their care. Season 6 will ask the questions, “What is home?” and “What are you willing to do to protect your home?”

While no further plot points have been unveiled by the production, Starz’s featurette gives a glimpse at the script for Season 6’s premiere episode which appears to be titled, “Echoes.” It’s written by executive producer Matthew B. Roberts. See what other little details you can uncover about Season 6 in the special clip below, and stay tuned for more details about Outlander‘s return.