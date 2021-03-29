‘Outlander’ Season 6: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan & More Tease the ‘Turmoil’ to Come (VIDEO)

Outlander is back in production, with the stars on location in Scotland shooting Season 6. And now, Starz has a special sneak peek at the action.

Released as a tease just ahead of the March 29 episode of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, the preview is a glimpse at characters old and new. This includes of course Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, returning in their roles as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

As for the tease, the series, now set against the American Revolution, is filled with turmoil as the Frasers encounter new threats in North Carolina, and more.

“It’s a very exciting season,” says Balfe, explaining how some are finally finding their footing while others, sadly, are not.

“There’s lots of new faces, new families,” adds star Sophie Skelton, who sits next to onscreen hubby Richard Rankin. The pair return as Brianna and Roger Mackenzie, and expect their lives to be challenging as Rankin says the season is full of “turmoil.”

The cast also includes John Bell as Young Ian, Lauren Lyle as Marsali, and César Domboy as Fergus. And of course, there’s the arrival of the Fisher-Folk and the Christie family. “The Christie Family are kind of a blast from Jamie’s past,” Heughan notes.

It was recently announced that Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London), Jessica Reynolds (The Curse of Audrey Earnshaw), and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) would play the Christies, Tom, Malva, and Allan.

While no premiere date has been announced yet, the Starz program has already been renewed for Season 7.

Catch the sneak peek below and, in the meantime, fill up your Droughtlander by tuning into Men in Kilts on Starz.

Outlander, Season 6, TBA, Starz

Men in Kilts, Season 1, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz