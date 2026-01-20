Where to See 5 ‘Outlander’ Stars Next After the Final Season (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton's next roles after 'Outlander'
Starz

Outlander‘s end is nigh, but the stars are keeping busy with plenty of new projects for fans to look forward to as they sign on to new films and television series.

Whether it’s classic adaptations or fresh new stories, there’s something for every Outlander fan to enjoy, featuring their favorite stars, including Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. While viewers will bid their characters Claire and Jamie adieu when Starz’s Diana Gabaldon adaptation ends, new roles for the cast appear to be announced each passing day.

Below, we’re breaking down where you can see the stars of Outlander next as the series comes to a close. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more announcements as they’re made. (*Note: We’re only including current, Season 8 cast members in this gallery.)

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz

Caitriona Balfe from 'Outlander'
Starz

Caitriona Balfe

Outlander‘s leading lady already has three big films on the horizon, kicking off with Sense and Sensibility later in 2026, in which she’ll feature as Mrs. Dashwood, alongside a cast that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Fiona Shaw, and George MacKay. Balfe is also set to star in Tenzing, a film chronicling the story of climber Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston), the first person to reach the summit of Mount Everest; she’ll play Jill Henderson. Meanwhile, Balfe’s third big project on the horizon includes Andrew Haigh’s (All of Us Strangers) new movie, A Long Winter, which also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Kit Connor, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Fred Hechinger, among others.

Sam Heughan from 'Outlander'
Starz

Sam Heughan

While he’ll always be Jamie Fraser in our eyes, Sam Heughan’s tackling a couple of new projects that are sure to excite fans. Heughan’s latest TV gig has been locked in as it was reported the actor would play a role in Embassy, a forthcoming geo-political drama co-starring Anna Kendrick and J.K. Simmons.

Sophie Skelton from 'Outlander'
Starz

Sophie Skelton

Sophie Skelton may have played Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna for several seasons on Outlander, but she’s tapping into the country music scene for the forthcoming film I Can Only Imagine 2. Technically set to arrive ahead of Outlander‘s final season, the film follows Bart Millard (John Michael Finley), the lead singer of MercyMe, as he faces a personal crisis amid career success. Skelton is set to play a character named Shannon in the film alongside an ensemble that includes Dennis Quaid, Arielle Kebbel, Milo Ventimiglia, Trace Adkins, and Joshua Bassett.

Richard Rankin from 'Outlander'
Starz

Richard Rankin

Richard Rankin, who is best known for playing Roger MacKenzie in Outlander, already has two big TV projects lined up, including PBS’s The Forsytes and Steven Moffat‘s Number 10. While The Forsytes is slated to arrive in March 2026, Number 10‘s debut is still unknown. And for those who may have missed it, Rankin also appeared in 2025’s Death by Lightning as Alexander Graham Bell.

Izzy Meikle-Small from 'Outlander'
Starz

Izzy Meikle-Small

Izzy Meikle-Small may have joined Outlander in its later seasons, but she’ll continue to make an impression as Ian’s (John Bell) new wife, Rachel, in the final season. Similarly, she’s set to make an impression on PBS favorite Call the Midwife, in which she’s set to feature for the upcoming 15th season.

Outlander (2014) key art

Starz

