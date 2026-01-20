Outlander‘s end is nigh, but the stars are keeping busy with plenty of new projects for fans to look forward to as they sign on to new films and television series.

Whether it’s classic adaptations or fresh new stories, there’s something for every Outlander fan to enjoy, featuring their favorite stars, including Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. While viewers will bid their characters Claire and Jamie adieu when Starz’s Diana Gabaldon adaptation ends, new roles for the cast appear to be announced each passing day.

Below, we’re breaking down where you can see the stars of Outlander next as the series comes to a close. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more announcements as they’re made. (*Note: We’re only including current, Season 8 cast members in this gallery.)

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz