Ranking 12 ‘Outlander’ Couples Through the Seasons (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
7 Comments
outlander couples gallery
Starz

Editor’s Note: The original version of this gallery included the onscreen pairing of the characters Jamie and Geneva, which was completely inappropriate and not in standing with TV Insider’s belief system. It has been removed, and we apologize to anyone who found this slide offensive. We hope you can continue to celebrate Outlander with TV Insider in the future.

Outlander is known for telling the epic love story of 20th-century-born Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century highlander Jamie (Sam Heughan), but they aren’t the only couple featured in the Starz series.

Throughout the show’s seven seasons, there have been more than a few pairings that have caught viewers’ attention. Whether it is Claire and Jamie’s daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her love for historian and intellectual Roger (Richard Rankin) or the surprising connection between Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), there’s a couple for anyone to root for.

16 Times 'Outlander's Jamie & Claire Were Relationship Goals (PHOTOS)
Related

16 Times 'Outlander's Jamie & Claire Were Relationship Goals (PHOTOS)

Then there are some you don’t want to root for, and we’re rounding up 12 different matches in a ranking from worst to best Outlander couples. Scroll through the gallery below to see which couples top the list and which fall short.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8pm ET/PT Starz

outlander couples gallery jamie laoghaire
Starz

12. Laoghaire and Jamie

From the very beginning, it was clear that Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) had her sights set on Jamie, and even after he married Claire, that didn’t stop her from pursuing him. Ultimately she got what she desired when they married in Claire’s 20-year absence, but even then things were never perfect for the pair. Needless to say, it doesn’t negate the fact that they’re probably one of the worst pairings in the series because of Laoghaire’s vicious behavior towards Claire.

outlander couples gallery isobel john
Starz

11. Isobel and Lord John

Perhaps their marriage wasn’t perfect, but the affection that Lord John (David Berry) and Isobel (Tanya Reynolds) had for each other was undeniable. And in the brief time they spent together before her death they were happy enough, but his guilt for not being able to love her fully makes their relationship less ideal compared to others.

outlander couples gallery mary alex
Starz

10. Alex and Mary

Black Jack Randall’s (Tobias Menzies) brother Alex (Laurence Dobiesz) had a much kinder heart than him and easily fell for Mary (Rosie Day) during the show’s second season. Sadly, their relationship didn’t last long, as Alex succumbed to illness not long after he requested that Mary wed Jack in order to protect her and their unborn child following his death.

Outlander 2014
Starz

9. Claire and Frank

Before Claire was sucked through the stones at Craigh na Dun, she celebrated her marriage with Frank (also Menzies) on a trip to Scotland. Things seemed good in the beginning, and although they made their situation work when Claire returned to her own time, there was always an underlying tension that surfaced on occasion.

Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

8. Lizzie, Josiah and Kezzie

Fraser’s Ridge mainstays Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) and Beardsley twins Josiah and Kezzie (both Paul Gorman) form a unique bond, becoming the show’s first and to our knowledge, only throuple. Although a bit taboo for the time, they’re accepted by the forward-thinking Frasers, and remain unproblematic, particularly when Lizzie falls pregnant and isn’t quite sure who the father is. While their family unit may not be the most traditional, there’s no denying their lives are full of love.

Izzy Meikle-Small and John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 7
Starz

7. Rachel and Ian

Ian (John Bell) meets Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) in Season 7 when he helps his biological cousin William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) receive medical attention for a life-threatening wound on his arm. Over the course of the season, their feelings build up to a kiss before Ian departs for Scotland. While we haven’t seen much of them together, we have a good feeling about this couple.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

6. Jocasta and Murtagh

Although Murtagh held a flame for Jocasta’s sister Ellen in their youth, their reunion in North Carolina saw sparks fly. Surprisingly the connection turned into something deeper, but as Murtagh joined the rebels of the American revolution, she distanced herself, ultimately marrying another before his death at Alamance. It was clear when Jocasta visited his grave though, she’ll always hold a special place in her heart for the fellow Scot.

John Bell and Morgan Holmstrom in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

5. Ian and Emily

When Ian goes off to live with Mohawk so that Roger may return to be with Brianna at Fraser’s Ridge, he falls in love with Wahionhaweh (Morgan Holmstrom), a woman he calls Emily. While they are married and conceive a child together, several miscarriages lead to their separation as the tribe pushes her toward Kaheroton (Braeden Clarke) so that she might have a better shot at having children. Saddened, Ian leaves, but still holds love in his heart for Emily. Eventually, in Season 7 they briefly reunite and Ian meets her son, who he realizes is his as they both have the same shade of pale skin and hair. Parting amicably, their son, who he gives the name Ian James, will always tie them together in a special way.

OUT_113-20140710-ND_0156.jpg
Starz

4. Jenny and Ian

When you think of this couple you can’t help but think of family loyalty. Between Ian (Steven Cree) and Jenny’s (Laura Donnelly) selflessness in helping Jamie when he was in hiding to protecting him upon Claire’s return to the past, their devotion to each other and the loved ones around them is palpable through the screen.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

3. Marsali and Fergus

This young duo shares a headstrong attitude when it comes to pursuing what they want, and in Season 3 it was each other. Eventually Jamie and Claire gave their blessing to the Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (César Domboy), and they were a picture of domesticity throughout most of the seasons, but after the Browns attack Claire and Marsali at Fraser’s Ridge in Season 5, Fergus deals with a bout of depression that puts a strain on their marriage and family, particularly when his son is born with Dwarfism in Season 6. When he got back on his feet, the couple moved and appeared to be on the road back to happiness.

Outlander Season 4 2018
Starz

2. Brianna and Roger

These time-traveling lovers have had their ups and downs over the seasons, but they always manage to prioritize each other despite the hardships they face. While they’ve been dealt some tough cards, the faith in this duo is strong. After the death of Brianna’s rapist Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers), a new leaf was turned as they were able to move forward with their lives. Taking a cue from the OG couple, Bree and Roger prove their love can stand the test of time. But will time also separate them? Roger was seen traveling back in time after returning to the future with Brianna in Season 7. Whatever the case, we know their love will endure.

Outlander Season 3 2017
Starz

1. Claire and Jamie

There’s no doubt that highlander Jamie and Sassenach Claire were made for each other, and they continue to show fans with each passing season. Despite years of separation through time, their reunion in Season 3 has only validated what viewers knew already — together or apart, no couple matters more than this pair.

Outlander

Caitlin O'Ryan

Caitriona Balfe

César Domboy

David Berry

Duncan Lacroix

Izzy Meikle-Small

Laura Donnelly

Lauren Lyle

Maria Doyle Kennedy

Morgan Holmstrom

Nell Hudson

Paul Gorman

Richard Rankin

Rosie Day

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton

Tanya Reynolds

Tobias Menzies

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England
1
How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US
Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry in 'Perfect Match' Season 2
2
‘Perfect Match’: Melinda Berry Responds to Harry Jowsey Kissing Scandal
Deon and Karen Derrico of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos'
3
TLC Stars Deon & Karen Derrico Secretly Split After 19 Years of Marriage
Danny Pino in 'Hotel Cocaine' on MGM+
4
‘Hotel Cocaine’: Everything to Know About New Crime Drama From ‘Narcos’ Co-Creator
Hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
5
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Promo Reveals First Look at Cast