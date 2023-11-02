‘Our Flag Means Death’: HBO Boss Gives Update on Possible Season 3 Renewal

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Max/Nicola Dove

Our Flag Means Death

 More

Our Flag Means Death may have just concluded its second season, but a greenlight on Season 3 looms distant on the horizon as the higher-ups at HBO and Max continue to track the show’s progress.

In HBO and Max‘s slate presentation hosted by Chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys, it was revealed that it’s just a little bit too early to tell if the show will certainly be back for Season 3. The Max original created by David Jenkins tracks the swashbuckling adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed (Taika Waititi) in the half-hour pirate rom-com.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

(Credit: Nicola Dove/Max

Having debuted its second season premiere on October 5, Our Flag Means Death dropped new installments weekly through October 26. So the series just concluded its sophomore run quite recently.

When asked by a member of the press about the show’s future, Bloys couldn’t give a definitive response for this reason. “What’s a little bit different in a linear world than here is… how a show performs over a longer period of time than three weeks or something,” Bloys stated. “So we’re figuring out how it’s doing, what it’s looking like.”

He did commend the comedy, as he stated, “It’s certainly an incredibly funny, well done, poignant show. I mean it is a great show. We’re trying to figure out, does it make sense [to renew]? So I don’t really have an answer for anybody at this point.”

For those less familiar with the series, Our Flag Means Death tells the story of Stede Bonnet, a man who turns to piracy during a mid-life crisis. Abandoning his family and cushy lifestyle, he sets out on The Revenge with a paid crew only to encounter the infamous Blackbeard who deviates quite a bit from his criminal reputation.

Ultimately, the duo falls in love, setting the stage for an epic romance set against the backdrop of an adventurous pirate’s life. Also featured in the series alongside Darby and Waititi are Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Nathan Foad, Matthew Maher, Samba Schutte, Kristian Nairn, Nat Faxon, Leslie Jones, David Fane, Madeleine Sami, Ruibo Qian, and Con O’Neill who featured as renowned pirate Izzy Hands.

Despite the show’s title, we certainly hope there’s anything but death on the horizon for the delightful TV gem. In other words, sit tight, and hope for the best!

Our Flag Means Death, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Max

