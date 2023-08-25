It’s been more than a year since Our Flag Means Death fans were left heartbroken over the season finale separation of gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his counterpart with a reputation, Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), a.k.a. Ed. Thankfully it seems a reunion is on the near horizon as Max unveils Season 2 photos and sets an October 2023 premiere.

As viewers will recall, the unlikely pirate pair became more than just friends but were left moving in different directions after escaping imprisonment. While Ed believed Stede had abandoned him after planning to meet and row away in a boat to freedom, instead Stede ended up returning home to his wife and children, setting things right with them before heading off to find Ed.

Unbeknownst to Stede, Ed had taken the lack of communication as a slight and believed they didn’t share the same feelings, resulting in a bout of heartbreaking depression and regression as the famous Blackbeard persona re-emerged. As we await the show’s arrival, the newly-released photos offer some insight and unveil new characters.

Along with Darby and Waititi, Season 2 features the return of Con O’Neill, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, Samba Schutte, and more. Filmed in New Zealand, the second season will take fans on fresh adventures as Stede and Ed’s story continues. And while we don’t have a Season 2 logline yet, previously released information from Max teased, “Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they just have to survive it.”

Below, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come, and stay tuned for updates on Our Flag Means Death Season 2 as October approaches.

