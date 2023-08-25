‘Our Flag Means Death’: See Rhys Darby & Taika Waititi Return as Stede and Ed in Season 2 Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Max

Our Flag Means Death

It’s been more than a year since Our Flag Means Death fans were left heartbroken over the season finale separation of gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his counterpart with a reputation, Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), a.k.a. Ed. Thankfully it seems a reunion is on the near horizon as Max unveils Season 2 photos and sets an October 2023 premiere.

As viewers will recall, the unlikely pirate pair became more than just friends but were left moving in different directions after escaping imprisonment. While Ed believed Stede had abandoned him after planning to meet and row away in a boat to freedom, instead Stede ended up returning home to his wife and children, setting things right with them before heading off to find Ed.

Unbeknownst to Stede, Ed had taken the lack of communication as a slight and believed they didn’t share the same feelings, resulting in a bout of heartbreaking depression and regression as the famous Blackbeard persona re-emerged. As we await the show’s arrival, the newly-released photos offer some insight and unveil new characters.

Along with Darby and Waititi, Season 2 features the return of Con O’Neill, Vico Ortiz, Kristian Nairn, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Ewen Bremner, Samba Schutte, and more. Filmed in New Zealand, the second season will take fans on fresh adventures as Stede and Ed’s story continues. And while we don’t have a Season 2 logline yet, previously released information from Max teased, “Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now they just have to survive it.”

Below, scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come, and stay tuned for updates on Our Flag Means Death Season 2 as October approaches.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 Premiere, October 2023, Max

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Stede takes on a less polished look as he seemingly searches for Ed who has taken off in his ship, the Revenge.

Matthew Mayer, Samba Schutte, Rhys Darby, Samson Kayo, and Kristian Nairn in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Black Pete (Maher), Roach (Schutte), Stede, Oluwande (Kayo), and Wee John (Nairn) take shelter under a crumbling brick structure during some rainy weather. And is that Buttons’ (Bremner) blond hair hidden behind Roach?

Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Nicola Dove/Max

Ed’s Blackbeard look is back in action, but does that mean his streak of kindness is over?

Minnie Driver in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Minnie Driver joins the cast in a role based on the real-life Irish pirate named Anne Bonny.

Rhys Darby in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Could Stede be paying her a visit? the setting looks similar in both photos, but only time will tell for certain.

Ruibo Qian in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Meanwhile, Ruibo Qian joins the fray as a mysterious merchant named Susan.

Leslie Jones and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Nicola Dove/Max

Blackbeard appears to spending some time with Spanish Jackie (Jones), but we wonder what’s holding their attention.

Kristian Nairn, Matthew Maher, Rhys Darby, Samba Schutte, and Samson Kayo in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2
Nicola Dove/Max

Black Pete can’t seem to contain his excitement as Wee John, Stede, Roach, and Oluwande stand by him. Is it something or someone be inspiring such joy?

