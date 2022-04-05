‘Our Flag Means Death’: 3 Reasons HBO Max’s Comedy Deserves a Season 2

If you have yet to check out HBO Max‘s new comedy Our Flag Means Death, then what are you waiting for?

From creator David Jenkins, this half-hour series tells the story of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy man who trades in his family life for a swashbuckling pirate adventure on the high seas. The show’s comedic angle comes from the fact that Stede is entirely ill-equipped to be a pirate, making for a hilarious mid-life crisis caught on camera.

Similar to the real-life historical figure that Stede is based on, he connects with the “fearsome” Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), but what follows is a surprisingly sweet rom-com tale between the pirates who couldn’t be more different on paper. If that’s not enough to convince you to tune in or wish for a second season, we’re listing a few more, below.

Cliffhangers

After admitting their feelings for one another, Stede and Blackbeard (who Stede lovingly addresses as Ed), left Season 1 separated from each other. What kind of rom-com ends with the main couple at odds? Our Flag Means Death can’t leave Stede and Blackbeard on separate shores? After being separated while imprisoned by the King’s army, Stede tied up loose ends with the wife and children he left behind. Meanwhile, Blackbeard was heartbroken as he escaped imprisonment alone, boarding the Revenge without Stede. Could HBO Max leave fans hanging like that? Surely not, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg as Blackbeard left several of the Revenge’s crew behind on a deserted island while taking others along for his latest voyage.

Representation

It might be hard to relate to pirates, but for many of the show’s steadily-growing fanbase, Our Flag Means Death serves as a reflection of their queer identities. The show’s LGBTQ+ representation is one of its best attributes as the characters aren’t forced into storylines about the fact that they’re queer, but deal instead with day-to-day life in piracy for individuals who happen to be queer. For a show that’s already striking a chord for so many, it would be a shame to see that kind of representation disappear.

It’s Heartwarming

A pirate’s life is definitely a rough environment, but the swashbucklers at the center of this series are a bunch of sensitive individuals who all have their own quirks and ways of dealing with trauma. While Blackbeard may be a legendary bad guy, the show’s iteration unveils a man who is weighed down by the expectation of reputation; whereas, Stede’s desire is to be known as the “Gentleman Pirate,” creating a sweet dynamic between the polar opposites. It’s a show that proves connections can be made in the least likely of places with unexpected people. Who doesn’t want more of that?

What reasons do you think Our Flag Means Death deserves another season? Let us know in the comments section, below, and relive every hilarious moment from Season 1 on HBO Max now.

Our Flag Means Death, Season 1, Streaming now, HBO Max