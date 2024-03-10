Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: See Emma Stone, America Ferrera, and More (PHOTOS)

It’s that time of year again. Hollywood’s most fashionable night has arrived.

The 2024 Oscars will be broadcasted on ABC tonight at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and will boast some of the best fashion statements of the year, worn by your favorite film and television stars. Some celebrities to look out for tonight include Barbie‘s Margot Robbie, Past Lives actress Greta Lee, and the always-dapper Rustin lead Colman Domingo. Hosts for this evening’s red carpet show include Vanessa Hudgens, Laverne Cox, Christian Siriano, Zuri Hall, Heather McMahan, and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The Academy Awards’ 96th ceremony will surely go down in history, celebrating fashionably iconic moments of this past year – from the suits and frills of Barbenheimer to the otherworldly outfits of Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor Things. The ceremony will also feature won’t-want-to-miss musical performances, including Ryan Gosling‘s performance of Mark Ronson‘s “I’m Just Ken” as well as the first Osage nomination “Wahzhazhe” performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers. From best picture to best leading actress, you can read the full list of this year’s nominees here.

As guests begin to trickle in, follow along to see this year’s best looks, and tune in for the awards show itself, shortly following the carpet.

96th Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC