Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: See Emma Stone, America Ferrera, and More (PHOTOS)

Oscars Red Carpet 2024
Aliah Anderson, JC Olivera/Getty Images

It’s that time of year again. Hollywood’s most fashionable night has arrived.

The 2024 Oscars will be broadcasted on ABC tonight at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and will boast some of the best fashion statements of the year, worn by your favorite film and television stars. Some celebrities to look out for tonight include Barbie‘s  Margot Robbie, Past Lives actress Greta Lee, and the always-dapper Rustin lead Colman DomingoHosts for this evening’s red carpet show include Vanessa Hudgens, Laverne Cox, Christian Siriano, Zuri Hall, Heather McMahan, and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The Academy Awards’ 96th ceremony will surely go down in history, celebrating fashionably iconic moments of this past year – from the suits and frills of Barbenheimer to the otherworldly outfits of Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Poor ThingsThe ceremony will also feature won’t-want-to-miss musical performances, including Ryan Gosling‘s performance of Mark Ronson‘s “I’m Just Ken” as well as the first Osage nomination “Wahzhazhe” performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers. From best picture to best leading actress, you can read the full list of this year’s nominees here.

As guests begin to trickle in, follow along to see this year’s best looks, and tune in for the awards show itself, shortly following the carpet.

96th Oscars, Sunday, March 10, 7/6c, ABC

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Cillian Murphy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Riz Ahmed attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Kate McKinnon attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Charlize Theron attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Tim Cook attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Tim Cook

Willem Dafoe attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Bradley Cooper attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Teo Yoo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Teo Yoo

Sterling K. Brown attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Regina King attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Regina King

Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Michelle Yeoh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Greta Gerwig attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Dwayne Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

David Oyelowo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

David Oyelowo

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Tantoo Cardinal attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tantoo Cardinal

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Becky G attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Becky G

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Fran Drescher attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Fran Drescher

Finneas O'Connell attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Finneas O'Connell

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alexandra Hedison and Jodie Foster

Ncuti Gatwa attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa

Danielle Brooks attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Clara Wong and Paul Giamatti

Nate Parker and BIA attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nate Parker and BIA

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse attend the 96th Annual Academy Award
JC Olivera/Getty Images

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse

Jeffrey Wright attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright

Eugenia Kuzmina attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eugenia Kuzmina

Ke Huy Quan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Monet McMichael attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Monet McMichael

Issa Rae attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Jack Quaid attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jack Quaid

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Marlee Matlin attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Matt Bomer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Ramy Youssef

Ted Danson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Brendan Fraser attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Mario Lopez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

Taylor Zakhar Perez attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Justine Triet attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Justine Triet

Sandra Hüller attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

Celine Song attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celine Song

Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Luisa Gordon and Rita Moreno attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Luisa Gordon and Rita Moreno

