‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Who’s Returning & Who’s New?

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Martin Short and Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building is switching things up for Season 4 as crime-solving trio Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) attempt to unearth the mystery behind Sazz’s (Jane Lynch) shocking Season 3 demise.

Charles’s long-time stunt double and uncanny lookalike fell victim to an unknown assailant while visiting the Arconia. Determined to uncover the identity of Sazz’s killer, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver will travel to Los Angeles for answers, where familiar characters and some new faces are set to join them before their return to New York City.

Below, we’re breaking down the cast members who are officially set to return and revealing which performers are joining the mix. And stay tuned for new additions as they’re announced leading up to the Season 4 premiere.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Hulu

Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Steve Martin as Charles

Was the former star of Brazzos the intended victim of Season 4’s murder mystery? It’s certainly a possibility. We can only imagine the comedic moments that will result due to his anxiety.

Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Selena Gomez as Mabel

The young podcaster was planning to stick around New York at the end of Season 3, but expressed interest in visiting new flame Tobert, who was relocating to Los Angeles.

Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Martin Short as Oliver

Following the success of his Broadway hit Death Rattle Dazzle, Oliver will take time to visit his love, Loretta, in Los Angeles, after her star turn as the musical’s lead.

Meryl Streep in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Meryl Streep as Loretta

Fresh off her big Broadway role, Loretta was offered more than one gig in Los Angeles at the end of Season 3. What will she be up to next? We’re eager to see.

Jesse Williams in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jesse Williams as Tobert

The filmmaker may have headed out west, but he remains a part of Mabel’s story when the show returns for Season 4.

Jane Lynch in 'Only Murders in the Building'
Jane Lynch as Sazz

While there’s no official confirmation regarding Lynch’s reprisal of her kooky character, it’s likely that the show will follow suit with its usual format of incorporating the season’s victim through flashbacks.

Eva Longoria for 'Only Murders in the Building'
Eva Longoria (New Cast Member)

According to Deadline, Longoria will play a character who becomes integral to the twists and turns of Season 4’s investigation.

Molly Shannon for 'Only Murders in the Building'
Molly Shannon (New Cast Member)

Meanwhile, Shannon is poised to play a Los Angeles businesswoman who is drawn into the New York investigation.

