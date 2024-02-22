‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4: Who’s Returning & Who’s New?

Only Murders in the Building is switching things up for Season 4 as crime-solving trio Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) attempt to unearth the mystery behind Sazz’s (Jane Lynch) shocking Season 3 demise.

Charles’s long-time stunt double and uncanny lookalike fell victim to an unknown assailant while visiting the Arconia. Determined to uncover the identity of Sazz’s killer, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver will travel to Los Angeles for answers, where familiar characters and some new faces are set to join them before their return to New York City.

Below, we’re breaking down the cast members who are officially set to return and revealing which performers are joining the mix. And stay tuned for new additions as they’re announced leading up to the Season 4 premiere.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Hulu