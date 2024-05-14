Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are taking their podcast to Hollywood in a newly released trailer for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The latest chapter in the hit comedy series will officially premiere on Tuesday, August 27.

In the star-studded minute-and-a-half preview, the unlikely trio trade in their New York City surroundings for the sunny palm tree-lined streets of Los Angeles following the mysterious death of Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, the trio’s investigation leads them all the way to the West Coast where a studio is readying a film about their podcast.

Following the detour, the amateur sleuths race back to New York to embark on an even more epic journey, traversing their building’s—the Arconia—courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of its residents.

As teased by Hulu, new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis each Tuesday and will include a whole new set of glitzy characters, who are teased in the preview, above. Joining Martin, Short, and Gomez for the latest entry are returning guest stars Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Jane Lynch.

Meanwhile, new additions include Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, and Richard Kind, among others yet-to-be-revealed. Only Murders in the Building hails from series co-creators Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce the show with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Don’t miss the excitement, check out the thrilling teaser trailer, above, and stay tuned for more fun ahead of the show’s upcoming return as we approach the Season 4 premiere later this summer.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, August 27th, Hulu