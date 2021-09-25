7 Times ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Hit Close to Home for True Crime Buffs

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building puts a new twist on the classic murder mystery with its story centering around podcasts, murders, and unlikely friends.

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) embody what it means to be a true crime buff. Mabel’s passion for mysteries is particularly relatable with her collection of Hardy Boys books and life-size cutout of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) from SVU. The show’s well-blended combination of humor and mystery makes it the perfect choice for true crime buffs looking for a new obsession.

