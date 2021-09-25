7 Times ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Hit Close to Home for True Crime Buffs
Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building puts a new twist on the classic murder mystery with its story centering around podcasts, murders, and unlikely friends.
Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) embody what it means to be a true crime buff. Mabel’s passion for mysteries is particularly relatable with her collection of Hardy Boys books and life-size cutout of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) from SVU. The show’s well-blended combination of humor and mystery makes it the perfect choice for true crime buffs looking for a new obsession.
'Only Murders in the Building': Who Really Killed Tim Kono? (POLL)
Scroll down for the seven times the Hulu Original has hit close to home so far for anyone who’s ever been into true crime.
Only Murders in the Building, Tuesdays, Hulu