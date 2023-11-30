‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 1 to Air on ABC This Winter

Meaghan Darwish
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building‘s Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are bringing their crime-solving shenanigans to network TV as Season 1 of the Hulu hit will air on ABC in January 2024.

Kicking off on Tuesday, January 2, the first three episodes will air from 9 pm to 11 pm following Celebrity Jeopardy!, which moves to Tuesday nights at 8 pm. This will mark the broadcast premiere of Only Murders in the Building, which debuted on Hulu in 2021. The series recently wrapped its third season which featured Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep and has already been renewed for a fourth chapter.

only murders in the building

Only Murders In The Building (Credit: Hulu)

As Season 1 airs on ABC, fans can catch three episodes each Tuesday from 9 pm to 11 pm through January 16, when Episodes 7-9 air. The following week on Tuesday, January 23, the tenth and final episode will air from 9pm to 10 pm.

Only Murders is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who serve as executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbit, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

The murder-mystery comedy follows three very different people living in the Arconia, an Upper West Side apartment building with plenty of secrets. When one resident turns up dead, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s shared interest in crime podcasts pulls them together as they start a podcast of their own in an attempt to solve their fellow resident’s murder.

'Only Murders in the Building': How Did the Finale Set Up Season 4?
'Only Murders in the Building': How Did the Finale Set Up Season 4?

As they uncover new secrets through their investigation, the trio’s lies they tell each other are explosive in their own right. Upon realizing the killer may be living among them, it’s a race against the clock to crack this case. For those who have already tuned in via streaming, it’s a chance to enjoy the journey all over again, and for those who haven’t seen Only Murders yet, you won’t want to miss the comedy gem as it unfolds on ABC.

Only Murders in the Building, Network Debut, Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 9/8c, ABC

