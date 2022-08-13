Only Murders in The Building is on its second season, and Hulu has already announced that it will be coming back for a third — good news, because like many others, we’re hooked!

But what is it about the unconventional trio (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) that keeps us intrigued every week? Is it because of their weirdly enticing chemistry, filled with banter that oversteps the generational gap? Yes. Is it all the mystery, with two murders at the Arconia? Definitely. But the new information that pops up left and right, in basically every episode, is what keeps us longing for more, always thinking that our theories might be undermined by a twist of events.

As the second season nears the August 23 finale (which is sure to take some turns), scroll down for a look at some of the biggest twists so far.

