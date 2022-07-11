‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

It sounds like people are going to keep getting murdered at the Arconia and Steve Martin’s Charles, Martin Short’s Oliver, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel will have another mystery to investigate. Hulu has renewed Only Murders in the Building for a third season.

The news comes after only four episodes of the second season have dropped. (Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays, and the first two dropped together on June 28.) The first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals’ history. Both seasons are 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and the first season was the #1 best reviewed television series of 2021.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work,” Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Season 2 picked up after the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). As Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer, they must deal with three (unfortunate) complications: the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders in the Building, Tuesdays, Hulu