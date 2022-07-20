[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building, Season 2, Episodes 1-5.]

When it comes to Only Murders in the Building, fans know by now that almost everyone is a suspect until the final episode says otherwise.

And for that reason, we can’t help but speculate about who is responsible for murdering the Arconia’s board president, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Revealed in the final moments of Season 1, fans have had a while to come to terms with Bunny’s death, but as Season 2 carries no, we’re nowhere closer to uncovering the individual responsible for stabbing the woman.

While it’s a little too early to make strong predictions, there are a few front-runners for the top of our suspect’s list. Among the most confounding is newbie Alice (Cara Delevingne) who popped up out of nowhere when she reached out to Mabel (Selena Gomez) over social media.

Considering her ties to the art world and eye for high quality, the motive for her seems pretty strong if it has anything to do with the painting that featured Charles’ (Steve Martin) father. But then of course, there’s Nina Lin (Christine Ko), the woman who was set to take over as board president until Bunny decided against retiring.

Viewers discover that she and her husband had plans for modernizing the Arconia and by having Bunny out of the way, they could get away with moving forward on renovations. Whether or not this is a murder-worthy reason is unclear because when Charles, Mabel, and Oliver (Martin Short) go to Nina’s apartment to confront her, she ends up going into labor.

She pleads with them to find Bunny’s killer and seems authentic, but we’re not entirely clearing her yet. Nina and Alice are just barely scratching the surface of suspects as Charles’ former step-daughter Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti) put herself in a dicey situation by knowing about the secret passageways in between the walls of the Arconia.

What else has she seen that she hasn’t shared with Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, and considering her poor relationship with her mother, could she be looking for ways to make good money fast to begin the next chapter of her life? It would seem that the real painting could fetch what she’s looking for…

And what about Bunny’s mom, Leonora (Shirley MacLaine)? She showed up at her daughter’s memorial with a particular goal in mind and that was to uncover the mystery behind her missing painting. While she remembered her daughter, it was strange that she’d have such a fixation on expensive art at the time of her own child’s death.

Finally, there’s Uma (Jackie Hoffman) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) who were among the first to inspect Bunny’s apartment searching for the painting. Could they have teamed up to take Bunny out? Sure, Uma was friendly with Bunny, but could she have been mad at the thought of the woman leaving to move to Florida? It wouldn’t take much for Uma to convince Howard to target the board president who had been a thorn in his side.

It would account for the man Lucy saw sneaking around the night Bunny was killed. But who knows, maybe any one of these suspects could have had help… let us know who you think killed Bunny in the poll, below, and stay tuned for more clues and suspects as Season 2 unfolds.

