‘New Amsterdam’ Welcomes Michelle Forbes’ Dr. Veronica Fuentes (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam is about to undergo a couple of big changes. Not only are Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) leaving for London at some point, meaning that positions (including medical director!) need to be filled at the hospital, but fixer Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is coming in as well.

The end of the latest episode, “We’re in This Together,” introduced her character. After Max announced to the staff at the rooftop festival that he and Helen are together, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) admitted, “I can’t believe I actually care about this.” However, after he continued and revealed they’re leaving, she stepped aside to call Veronica. We didn’t hear what Karen had to say, but Veronica’s response was simply, “New Amsterdam? Well, I’ll have to think about it.”

'New Amsterdam' Boss on Why That Sharpwin Declaration Wasn't Too SoonSee Also

'New Amsterdam' Boss on Why That Sharpwin Declaration Wasn't Too Soon

Executive producer David Schulner also discusses Max's decision, trying to recruit Dr. Wilder, and the complicated relationships of the hospital staff.

Veronica “is someone [Max] can’t win over,” executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider before the season. “He can’t even administer his way out because they’re so diametrically opposed in their vision for the hospital.”

Scroll down to take a look as Dr. Fuentes checks out New Amsterdam, plus more PDA at the hospital from Sharpwin!

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Matthew Jeffers as Mark Walsh in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Mark Walsh (Matthew Jeffers)

Michelle Forbes as Veronica in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Checking out the ER?

Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Alejandro Hernandez in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), and Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez)

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla, Amaia Arana as Res. Roxanna Zamaya in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) and Roxanna (Amaia Arana)

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey, Janet Montgomery as Bloom in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Casey and Bloom

Naiya Ortiz as Imani Moore, Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Imani Moore (Naiya Ortiz) and Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold)

Debra Monk as Karen Brantley in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Karen Brantley (Debra Monk)

Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What’s Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) looking at?

Michelle Forbes as Veronica Fuentes, Jocko Sims as Reynolds
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is Reynolds about to meet Fuentes?

Ryan Eggold as Max, Freema Agyeman as Helen in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Well, since everyone knows about them now…

Tyler Labine, Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Iggy (Tyler Labine), don’t be awkward.

Ryan Eggold, Tyler Labine, Freema Agyeman in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Group hug!

Tyler Labine, Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What’s going on?

