‘New Amsterdam’ Welcomes Michelle Forbes’ Dr. Veronica Fuentes (PHOTOS)

New Amsterdam is about to undergo a couple of big changes. Not only are Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) leaving for London at some point, meaning that positions (including medical director!) need to be filled at the hospital, but fixer Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is coming in as well.

The end of the latest episode, “We’re in This Together,” introduced her character. After Max announced to the staff at the rooftop festival that he and Helen are together, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) admitted, “I can’t believe I actually care about this.” However, after he continued and revealed they’re leaving, she stepped aside to call Veronica. We didn’t hear what Karen had to say, but Veronica’s response was simply, “New Amsterdam? Well, I’ll have to think about it.”

See Also 'New Amsterdam' Boss on Why That Sharpwin Declaration Wasn't Too Soon Executive producer David Schulner also discusses Max's decision, trying to recruit Dr. Wilder, and the complicated relationships of the hospital staff.

Veronica “is someone [Max] can’t win over,” executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider before the season. “He can’t even administer his way out because they’re so diametrically opposed in their vision for the hospital.”

Scroll down to take a look as Dr. Fuentes checks out New Amsterdam, plus more PDA at the hospital from Sharpwin!

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC