Prepare for All the Sharpwin Details When ‘New Amsterdam’ Returns

Welcome to a more hopeful round of the medical drama after Season 3’s COVID-dominated episodes. “But just because our characters are desperately seeking more joy doesn’t mean it’s going to come easy,” says New Amsterdam showrunner David Schulner.

In fact, fixer Dr. Veronica Fuentes (new recurring cast member Michelle Forbes) brings pretty much the opposite of joy to medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). “This is someone he can’t win over. He can’t even administer his way out because they’re so diametrically opposed in their vision for the hospital.”

As for Max and oncology head Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) finally getting together, Schulner reassures us the show will not “skimp on any of the details.”

Staff notes: Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine)—stalked by a patient last season—becomes psych residency director. With no teaching skills, “he’s starting at the bottom,” Schulner says. And Sandra Mae Frank plays a deaf surgeon Max is eager to recruit. Unlike Fuentes, she “is aligned with his values.”

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC

