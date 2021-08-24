‘New Amsterdam’: Where We Left Our Favorite Doctors Ahead of Season 4

With New Amsterdam tackling COVID in Season 3, it was a rough year, one with more losses than wins (due to the state of the world, executive producer David Schulner has explained). And it was one that ended with losses (not in the same way) and questions left up in the air for the doctors played by the series regulars.

For example, one doctor took off his wedding ring after losing his wife almost two seasons earlier. Another may have compromised her morals to get her girlfriend a residency spot at New Amsterdam and keep her on the east coast. One has made a major decision that will greatly affect how he goes about his job going forward, while another accepted a promotion only to realize just how complicated his life has become due to those involved. And one might be feeling the pull of her home country after seeing the state of a clinic in which she used to work.

Scroll down as we take a look at where the Season 3 finale left Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), and Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine).

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC