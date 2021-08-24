‘New Amsterdam’: Where We Left Our Favorite Doctors Ahead of Season 4

The Cast of New Amsterdam Season 3
With New Amsterdam tackling COVID in Season 3, it was a rough year, one with more losses than wins (due to the state of the world, executive producer David Schulner has explained). And it was one that ended with losses (not in the same way) and questions left up in the air for the doctors played by the series regulars.

For example, one doctor took off his wedding ring after losing his wife almost two seasons earlier. Another may have compromised her morals to get her girlfriend a residency spot at New Amsterdam and keep her on the east coast. One has made a major decision that will greatly affect how he goes about his job going forward, while another accepted a promotion only to realize just how complicated his life has become due to those involved. And one might be feeling the pull of her home country after seeing the state of a clinic in which she used to work.

Scroll down as we take a look at where the Season 3 finale left Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims), Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), and Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine).

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold)

Max battled a shortage of supplies, trying to help too much, a chemical spill, custody meetings, and deciding to take off his wedding ring in Season 3. And while he may not have successfully completed as much as he would have liked at the hospital, he did end it with a declaration that he would be fighting to maintain custody of his daughter, taking off his wedding ring, and by kissing Helen.

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman)

Helen’s personal life is taking off: She started the season dating Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) before focusing on taking care of her niece and is now with Max (finally). When it comes to her professional life, she got a look at the state of the clinic in which she worked in England while helping her niece move in for college and it seemed like there may be a bit of a pull for her to do something about what’s happened to it.

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims)

After Reynolds (briefly) moved to San Francisco to be with his fiancée, he returned to New Amsterdam to find his previous position (Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery) had been filled. So, he ended up, as Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake) put it, “buried deep in the ED.” Fortunately, Baptiste also offered him the position of Deputy Chair of Surgery … but he’s also the husband of the woman Reynolds has been seeing, Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner). Sure, it’s an open marriage, but this is probably as complicated — and entangled — as Reynolds’ life at and out of work has ever been.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery)

Upon hearing that the only way to get her girlfriend Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) a residency spot since all had been filled was with a bribe, Bloom balked at such a thing. However, later, while they were at home, Leyla got the call that she was in, suggesting that Bloom had changed her mind. On the one hand, we love how happy Bloom and Leyla are together, but on the other hand, this puts both of them — without Leyla knowing it — in precarious positions at work.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine)

If Iggy’s not seeing patients — such a big part of who he is — what will he be doing? We have no idea what the future looks like for him career-wise, but he, his husband Martin (Mike Doyle), and their kids are in a good place after their camping trip. And we can’t blame him for wanting to change things up. A patient, Chance (Luke Slattery), did just break into his house after Iggy had taken out a restraining order. In order to keep him calm and get him to leave, the psychiatrist had to lie to him. It does leave his professional life the most uncertain out of all the doctors’ though.

