Streaming services are any TV fan’s best friend when it comes to catching up on past seasons of current shows, doing a complete binge of those that ended, or just going back to revisit favorites (episodes, arcs, maybe entire series). And in some cases, it’s pretty easy to figure out where to go to look for past seasons (not counting next-day deals).

CBS usually means Paramount+. NBC is Peacock. Fox and ABC shows head to Hulu. What ends up on Netflix and Freevee is a bit more up in the air. But some shows do pop up in strange places and find success there. Just take a look at Suits, a USA Network show that was streaming on Peacock but became a hit (again—there’s even a spinoff in the works) when the first eight seasons became available on Netflix. What might also surprise you is that Sex and the City is also going to be available on Netflix, starting in April; the spinoff of the HBO series, And Just Like That…, will remain a Max exclusive.

Scroll down to take a closer look at these and other shows that might not be streaming (just) where you expect. (Unless noted next to each service, all seasons are available.)