'S.W.A.T.,' 'Suits,' and 'This Is Us'
Streaming services are any TV fan’s best friend when it comes to catching up on past seasons of current shows, doing a complete binge of those that ended, or just going back to revisit favorites (episodes, arcs, maybe entire series). And in some cases, it’s pretty easy to figure out where to go to look for past seasons (not counting next-day deals).

CBS usually means Paramount+. NBC is Peacock. Fox and ABC shows head to Hulu. What ends up on Netflix and Freevee is a bit more up in the air. But some shows do pop up in strange places and find success there. Just take a look at Suits, a USA Network show that was streaming on Peacock but became a hit (again—there’s even a spinoff in the works) when the first eight seasons became available on Netflix. What might also surprise you is that Sex and the City is also going to be available on Netflix, starting in April; the spinoff of the HBO series, And Just Like That…, will remain a Max exclusive.

Scroll down to take a closer look at these and other shows that might not be streaming (just) where you expect. (Unless noted next to each service, all seasons are available.)

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan — 'Blue Bloods' Season 13
CBS

Blue Bloods

Airs on: CBS

Streaming on: Paramount+ & Hulu (Seasons 1-9)

Luke Kleintank in 'FBI: International' and Dylan McDermott in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Nelly Kiss/CBS; Mark Schäfer/CBS

FBI: International & FBI: Most Wanted

Air on: CBS

Streaming on: Peacock

*Note: FBI streams, as expected, on Paramount+.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr., Scott Speedman — 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC/Raymond Liu

Grey’s Anatomy

Airs on: ABC

Streaming on: Hulu (latest season) & Netflix

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks — 'Magnum P.I.'
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum P.I.

Aired on: CBS & NBC

Streaming on: Peacock (Season 5) & Amazon Freevee (Seasons 1-4)

Sean Murray as NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, Brian Dietzen as Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer, Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight , Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS'
Cliff Lipson/CBS

NCIS

Airs on: CBS

Streaming on: Paramount+ & Netflix (Seasons 1-15)

Ryan Eggold — 'New Amsterdam'
Zach Dilgard/NBC

New Amsterdam

Aired on: NBC

Streaming on: Netflix & Peacock

Shemar Moore as Daniel
Bill Inoshita/CBS

S.W.A.T.

Airs on: CBS

Streaming on: Hulu (Seasons 1-3) & Netflix

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker — 'Sex and the City'
© HBO / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sex and the City

Aired on: HBO

Streaming on: Max & Netflix (in April)

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross — 'Suits'
Ian Watson/USA Network/courtesy Everett Collection

Suits

Aired on: USA

Streaming on: Netflix (Seasons 1-8) & Peacock

Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley —'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

This Is Us

Aired on: NBC

Streaming on: Hulu & Netflix

