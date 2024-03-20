‘New Amsterdam’ Sequel About Max’s Daughter in Works — 4 Questions It Could Answer

How Can You Help? For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our New Amsterdam Newsletter:

You know how the end of New Amsterdam seemed to be setting up another chapter in the series? Well, we might get to see that.

David Schulner, who created the medical drama (and served as executive producer and showrunner), is working on a sequel series, with the potential title of New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, at NBC, according to Deadline. It would be set 30 years after New Amsterdam and follow Max’s (Ryan Eggold) daughter, Luna (played by Molly Griggs in the series finale) as she takes on the same job her father did: Medical Director at New Amsterdam. It’s what we saw in the flashforwards in the series finale—there were quite a few callbacks to the pilot to hint at her identity, including a speech in an auditorium and asking “How can I help?”—but there’s no word yet on whether Griggs would play Luna in this potential series, nor that Eggold would be part of it.

New Amsterdam: Tomorrow “is expected to explore the ways artificial intelligence would help advance the medical industry in the future,” according to Deadline. Schulner would be joined by Peter Horton (who was an EP and director) as director and executive producer. Maggie Cahill, Head of Development at Mount Moriah, would be co-executive producer. Universal Television, a part of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Both Schulner and Horton were game to continue New Amsterdam in some way when TV Insider spoke with them about the series finale. “Give us a call. We’re there,” Schulner said.

“We feel like this has got much more potential to it. It’s number three on Netflix. We’re not the only ones who feel that way. There’s a real audience response to this show, and there was even while we were on NBC,” Horton added. “So we’re kind of feeling like we should come back in some form, but it’s not up to us. … This would probably be a series of some kind, probably on a streamer somewhere. I guess I don’t know. I think we’re kinda open to whatever anyone wants to suggest.” The series continues to thrive on Netflix.

At the time, Schulner noted there were “so many possibilities” as to what a continuation could be. “You could follow Max in Geneva. You could follow Luna in New Amsterdam. You could do both at the same time,” he shared.

If New Amsterdam does come back with a sequel series, below are a few questions we’ve had since the original ended that we’d love to see answered.

Does Max End Up With Helen or Elizabeth?

After Freema Agyeman‘s exit, Max got together with Elizabeth (Sandra Mae Frank), but he also left her with the keys to the hospital and took a job in Geneva with the World Health Organization. “We wanted to leave it on this note of possibility. Yeah, he’s going to Europe. Helen lives in Europe, but he’s really leaving the show in love with Wilder and giving her the keys to his most precious thing other than his daughter, which is New Amsterdam,” Horton told us. (Max and Helen hadn’t talked since she didn’t show up for their wedding; she sent him a letter, then he didn’t show up when she was in town and contacted him about meeting.)

Where Is Max in 30 Years?

Max did take that job in Geneva, but he could have easily moved on to something else after that (and probably did). Could he be retired by the time this potential sequel begins? Will he be in New York to make appearances possible?

How Similar to Max is Luna as Medical Director?

Just because we could tell she was Max’s daughter with clues sprinkled throughout the finale and asks “How can I help?” doesn’t mean that she’s entirely like her father.

Will Anyone from the Original Series Appear?

It’s very possible that someone is still on staff at the hospital, returns to work there after being somewhere else, or shows up as a patient.