Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

Will Parker (Gary Cole) catch up to his father’s killer, his longtime nemesis and mob boss Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), in the second part of the NCIS Season 23 premiere? The photos released on Thursday, October 2, certainly make it look that way.

In the Tuesday, October 21, episode, titled “Prodigal Son (Part II),” CBS teases, “Parker’s pursuit of vengeance for his father’s murder could have deadly consequences, while his sister, Navy vice admiral Harriet Parker (Nancy Travis), faces an impossible choice.” The images below offer a look at Parker and the rest of the team — McGee (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Knight (Katrina Law) — scouting out somewhere then seemingly tracking down Carla.

After Carla killed his father — she blames the agent for her son’s death — Parker “is pissed,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider as part of our Fall Preview. And we’ll get a look at what his and his sister’s dynamic was like in the past (with flashbacks to 1977) and present.

“The dynamic between Parker and his sister as adults is going to revert to the dynamic between them when they were [younger]. Alden Parker is a competent former FBI, current NCIS agent who seems pretty squared away,” Binder told us. “His sister was the good child. He was causing a lot of problems for himself, for their family, for their father, which is a regret he has now. If you’re a family member, his actions have gotten dad killed. Take that dynamic from childhood and bring it to the present with a brother and sister, and sparks are going to fly.” We expect to see just that when it comes to whatever “impossible choice” she has to make in this episode.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section below.

NCIS, Season 23 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 8/7c, CBS