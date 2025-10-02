‘NCIS’ Photos: Is Parker About to Catch up to His Father’s Killer?

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2 'Prodigal Son (Part II)'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Will Parker (Gary Cole) catch up to his father’s killer, his longtime nemesis and mob boss Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay), in the second part of the NCIS Season 23 premiere? The photos released on Thursday, October 2, certainly make it look that way.

In the Tuesday, October 21, episode, titled “Prodigal Son (Part II),” CBS teases, “Parker’s pursuit of vengeance for his father’s murder could have deadly consequences, while his sister, Navy vice admiral Harriet Parker (Nancy Travis), faces an impossible choice.” The images below offer a look at Parker and the rest of the team — McGee (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Knight (Katrina Law) — scouting out somewhere then seemingly tracking down Carla.

After Carla killed his father — she blames the agent for her son’s death — Parker “is pissed,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider as part of our Fall Preview. And we’ll get a look at what his and his sister’s dynamic was like in the past (with flashbacks to 1977) and present.

“The dynamic between Parker and his sister as adults is going to revert to the dynamic between them when they were [younger]. Alden Parker is a competent former FBI, current NCIS agent who seems pretty squared away,” Binder told us. “His sister was the good child. He was causing a lot of problems for himself, for their family, for their father, which is a regret he has now. If you’re a family member, his actions have gotten dad killed. Take that dynamic from childhood and bring it to the present with a brother and sister, and sparks are going to fly.” We expect to see just that when it comes to whatever “impossible choice” she has to make in this episode.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section below.

NCIS, Season 23 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 8/7c, CBS

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The team — Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), Knight (Katrina Law), and Parker (Gary Cole) — takes a moment while presumably spying on someone/something

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Torres

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Torres isn’t with them — is he telling McGee over the comms what’s going on from a different angle?

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Knight

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Have they got their eyes on Carla?

Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

It looks like it. But what’s Carla Marino (Rebecca De Mornay) up to?

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

McGee stands down

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

How is Parker going to handle finding his father’s killer?

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Parker walks away from his team

Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Looking serious, serious … and not so much

