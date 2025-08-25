‘NCIS’ Season 23: Parker Will Go to ‘Extreme Lengths’ After Father’s Murder — See Photo

Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight — 'NCIS' Season 23 Premiere 'Prodigal Son (Part 1)'
Will the team be joining Parker (Gary Cole) in finding the person responsible for his father’s (Francis X. McCarthy) murder? It certainly looks like that will be the case.

CBS has released the first details and photo from the Season 23 premiere, “Prodigal Son (Part 1),” airing on Tuesday, October 14, at 8/7c — the drama returns to its old time slot after airing Mondays for several seasons — and Parker’s not alone. According to CBS, “Reeling from his father’s murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible, mob boss Carla Marino [Rebecca De Mornay], jeopardizing not only his own future but the team’s.”

This is also the episode that will introduce Nancy Travis as Parker’s sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker. We’ll have to wait to see how the siblings’ dynamic is, especially since both will be dealing with their grief, and Parker will also be busy trying to hunt down Carla.

It was in the Season 22 finale that Parker came face-to-face with his longtime nemesis, Carla, and she revealed that she blamed him for her son’s death since he got into a car accident after the agent informed him of his mom’s less-than-legal dealings. But killing him would have been too easy, and instead, Parker found his father had been murdered I the finale’s final moments. It was clear who was responsible.

Now, the first photo (above) shows Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), McGee (Sean Murray), and Knight (Katrina Law) with Parker in his apartment, which was where he found his father. What’s on the laptop screen? Is it something that will lead them to Carla? And does Parker know about what Palmer (Brian Dietzen) found in his mother’s original birth certificate at this point yet?

What are your predictions for the Season 23 premiere? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Season 23 Premiere, Tuesday, October 14, 8/7c, CBS

