‘NCIS’: Gibbs & Parker Take a Road Trip With a Killer (PHOTOS)

The investigation into the serial killer is far from over as NCIS Season 19 continues. In fact, as the photos and promo for Episode 3, “Road to Nowhere,” reveal, Paul Lemere (Jason Wiles) has something else up his sleeve.

Yes, the killer is still alive after Gibbs (Mark Harmon) shot him from behind at NCIS after he burst out of the interrogation room and took Kasie (Diona Reasonover) hostage. In fact, as he tells FBI Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), working with the team on this case, there’s an eighth victim they don’t know about. He’ll show them where the body is, on one condition. “He wants Gibbs?” Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll, who directed this episode) asks in disbelief.

And so it’s time for a road trip for Gibbs, Parker, and Paul. Is Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) right that it’s a trap? Considering it sounds like Gibbs might go missing again (“We need to put a bell around his neck,” Kasie says), all signs point to yes. Watch the promo below.

As “Nearly Departed” revealed, Paul was hired to kill those people, with $50,000 deposited into an off-shore account by a shell corporation, Navis Ventures. It sounds like Knight (Katrina Law) may be handling that side of the investigation, considering in “Road to Nowhere,” she goes undercover at a large manufacturing company that has ties to the murders.

Scroll down to take a look at the photos teasing the road trip and more.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS