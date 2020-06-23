Romance, an Unsolved Mystery & More Teases for ‘NCIS’ Season 18

Production has yet to begin on NCIS Season 18, but due to coronavirus shutdowns postponing at least one previously announced episode, we do have some idea of what’s in store this fall.

When the CBS procedural returns, it will be celebrating quite the milestone (the 400th episode) and going back in time to the beginning of one of boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) key relationships. Plus, it’ll be time to reexamine a case from a couple years back.

Mark Harmon & 'NCIS' Bosses: Gibbs Isn't Just a 'Cowboy' in Season 18
Scroll down for more on what you will and won’t see when Season 18 begins.

David McCallum as Ducky - NCIS -In a Nutshell
Flashbacks

Call it “When Leroy Met Ducky….” Episode 400 explores the rich history between Gibbs and the longtime medical examiner (David McCallum)—a rare confidant.

Maria Bello NCIS Jack
Romance

Gibbs and team psychologist Jack (Maria Bello) have chemistry, but “he has things to work on with himself before he’s ready to work on a relationship,” executive producer Frank Cardea says.

Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell in NCIS - 'Daughters'
An Unsolved Mystery

The daughter of Gibbs’ old friend Fornell (Joe Spano) nearly died after OD’ing on counterfeit opioids. The Canadian supplier was never found, but it’s been hinted that Gibbs is still secretly on the hunt. The case comes to the forefront in Season 18.

Mark Harmon NCIS Season 17 Finale The Arizona Gibbs
Everyone's Best Buddy Gibbs

The man has opened up to his team, yes, but don’t expect Gibbs at happy hour. “The team matters,” Harmon acknowledges, but “leadership often isn’t popular.”

