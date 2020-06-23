Romance, an Unsolved Mystery & More Teases for ‘NCIS’ Season 18

Production has yet to begin on NCIS Season 18, but due to coronavirus shutdowns postponing at least one previously announced episode, we do have some idea of what’s in store this fall.

When the CBS procedural returns, it will be celebrating quite the milestone (the 400th episode) and going back in time to the beginning of one of boss Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) key relationships. Plus, it’ll be time to reexamine a case from a couple years back.

Scroll down for more on what you will and won’t see when Season 18 begins.

NCIS, Season 18, Fall 2020, CBS