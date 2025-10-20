‘NCIS: Origins’ Photos: Philip Winchester Debuts as Franks’ Estranged Older Brother

Mike Franks’ (Kyle Schmid) family reunion with his estranged brother on NCIS: Origins now has a date. And with a glimpse at the photos, well, we can’t wait to see all the drama that is sure to ensue.

Philip Winchester makes his debut — he’ll be recurring this season — in the Tuesday, November 4, episode, titled “No Man Left Behind.” According to CBS, “Tensions rise when Franks’ estranged older brother, Mason, blows into town, desperate for help after hitting rock bottom. Also, the team investigates the robbery of a Navy bank while Lala [Mariel Molino], still struggling after her accident, makes a decision about her future.”

The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the brothers’ reunion. Flashbacks last season showed the two as kids and both served in Vietnam. But anything beyond that has painted a tense photo, and their attempts to talk over the phone, including in the premiere, have gone nowhere.

“It’s a big deal when Mason comes back into Franks’ life. We’re really excited about playing that, but also answering the questions that I think fans have about what actually happened between these two to create such a rift, so we’re going to dig into all of that, and these two actors are just phenomenal,” executive producer Gina Lucita Monreal told TV Insider. “I think people will be really pleased.”

The story for this upcoming episode is by Monreal and Gia Gordon, and Gordon wrote the teleplay. The episode is directed by James Whitmore, Jr.

Scroll down for a look at the photos from the episode to see the Franks brothers, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) with his future ex-wife Diane (Kathleen Kenny), Gibbs and Lala working the case, and more. Could we see Lala and Diane meet? That could set the stage for some drama.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS