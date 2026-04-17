‘NCIS: Origins’ Sneak Peek: Gibbs Gets Unpleasant Surprise From His Dad (VIDEO)

What To Know In the upcoming April 21 episode of NCIS: Origins, Gibbs’ father Jackson returns to meet his son’s new wife, Diane.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Robert Taylor’s return — and what he brings Gibbs.

Something Austin Stowell told TV Insider after the NCIS: Origins finale last spring that he wanted to explore in Season 2 is coming to fruition in the Tuesday, April 21, episode, and we have an exclusive “Who’s Gonna Drive You Home?” sneak peek!

Robert Taylor is back as Gibbs’ father, Jackson, in the episode, in town to meet his new daughter-in-law, Diane (Kathleen Kenny). But his timing could be better. Our clip begins with Jackson making breakfast, just like his son likes it, in his kitchen.

“I really hate you came all this way, Dad. I’m heading into work, and Diane’s gotta go back to L.A.,” Gibbs tells him. But Jackson points out that he’s been asking for weeks about the right time to come visit to get to know Diane, and Gibbs kept putting him off. “It wasn’t a good time,” the agent says.

Then Gibbs sees that Jackson has brought the rules box — yes, the one he threw out when he cleaned out the house he shared with his wife Shannon and daughter Kelly, who were murdered — and Jackson ‘fesses up to grabbing it. Why? “I thought maybe you’d want to have it back now some time has passed,” Jackson explains.

Diane walks in, interrupting their conversation before they can discuss it further, but things remain tense between father and son as she reveals she called out of work to spend time with Jackson. Watch the full clip above for more.

Stowell told us last April, while sharing his hopes for Season 2, “I want to see how the rules start to come into his life. We saw the box of rules early on, but in the move, the box got hidden away somewhere. We saw him throw it out eventually, and then Jackson takes it. So when does he get that back? When does he start fortifying himself?”

The official description for this next episode teases, “While Gibbs and Lala [Mariel Molino] grow closer on a case, Gibbs’ long-distance relationship with Diane is further tested by the arrival of an unexpected guest: Gibbs’ father, Jackson.” This should certainly be interesting.

What are you hoping to see from Gibbs and his dad in this episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS