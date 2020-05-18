9 Unique ‘NCIS: LA’ Episodes That Stand out From the Rest

For the most part, NCIS: Los Angeles episodes are exactly what you would expect from a procedural (with plenty of explosions, of course).

The team — Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Ruah), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), with their technical analysts Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renée Felice Smith) — hunts down bad guys and sometimes travels overseas to get the job done. One of their own could end up in trouble — and has many a time —and everyone doesn’t always make it home.

But over the 11 seasons of the CBS drama, there have been a few episodes that stand out from the rest, whether due to a storyline, a couple scenes, or even just because of the way things turned out behind the scenes. Scroll down as we take a look at the episodes that have unique angles in one way or another.

