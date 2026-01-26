‘NCIS’ Photos: Emily Wickersham Reunites With Her Former Team

Bishop is officially back. Emily Wickersham has returned to NCIS, and after a brief glimpse of her in the fall finale, it’s on the midseason return on Tuesday, March 3, that we’ll really see how Bishop has changed since we last saw her in Season 18.

In “Her,” directed by Rocky Carroll, CBS teases, “On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight [Katrina Law] is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres [Wilmer Valderrama], and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.”

CBS has also released photos of Bishop’s return and reunion with Torres (and the rest of the team). To say those two have a lot they need to talk about is an understatement. The last time they saw each other, they parted ways with a kiss.

“We thought bringing Bishop in for Torres at this particular moment would upend an apple cart that’s coming down the pike after this episode airs and put a very interesting spin on it,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider after the fall finale. “Plus, he never got the closure that he felt he needed. And it was an abrupt departure. I think the details of it, why Bishop did what she did, become a little more clear in this episode, but he’s a fully-fledged human, and this is a moment that he’s been wanting to have, and we were happy to finally have an opportunity to give it to him.”

Scroll down to check out photos from the midseason premiere, then let us know what you’re looking to see in the comments section below.

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 8/7c, CBS

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Welcome back, Bishop (Emily Wickersham)!

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

What led to Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) in this position?

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres and Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

How much will Bishop tell Torres?

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop , and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Knight’s (Katrina Law) supposed to bring in Bishop, but…

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Has Bishop explained herself?

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

These two have a lot to talk about

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Reunited, and it feels so good

Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Bishop’s going to need her former team’s help

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop , Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, andSean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Who are they keeping an eye out for?

Wilmer Valderrama as Nicolas Torres, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

The team debriefs

Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Will there be any tension between McGee (Sean Murray) and Bishop after how they left things?

Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicolas Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

How’s Torres feeling about having Bishop back? Will he be honest with Knight?

Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

What’s on that piece of paper?

Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 10
Robert Voets/CBS

Special Agent NickTorres

NCIS key art

