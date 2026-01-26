‘NCIS’ Photos: Emily Wickersham Reunites With Her Former Team

Bishop is officially back. Emily Wickersham has returned to NCIS, and after a brief glimpse of her in the fall finale, it’s on the midseason return on Tuesday, March 3, that we’ll really see how Bishop has changed since we last saw her in Season 18.

In “Her,” directed by Rocky Carroll, CBS teases, “On her first NCIS: Elite mission, Knight [Katrina Law] is given orders to hunt down and arrest Eleanor Bishop after the former member of the NCIS team is designated a wanted cyber-terrorist. In need of someone to trust, Bishop turns to Torres [Wilmer Valderrama], and the two come face to face for the first time since she abruptly left nearly five years ago.”

CBS has also released photos of Bishop’s return and reunion with Torres (and the rest of the team). To say those two have a lot they need to talk about is an understatement. The last time they saw each other, they parted ways with a kiss.

“We thought bringing Bishop in for Torres at this particular moment would upend an apple cart that’s coming down the pike after this episode airs and put a very interesting spin on it,” executive producer Steven D. Binder told TV Insider after the fall finale. “Plus, he never got the closure that he felt he needed. And it was an abrupt departure. I think the details of it, why Bishop did what she did, become a little more clear in this episode, but he’s a fully-fledged human, and this is a moment that he’s been wanting to have, and we were happy to finally have an opportunity to give it to him.”

Scroll down to check out photos from the midseason premiere, then let us know what you’re looking to see in the comments section below.

NCIS, Midseason Return, Tuesday, March 3, 8/7c, CBS