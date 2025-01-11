As ‘Miss Scarlet’ Returns, Catch Up With 9 Alums, Including Stuart Martin

Miss Scarlet is back for Season 5; the Duke is not. Since Stuart Martin has left the Masterpiece series formerly titled Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Kate Phillips’ Eliza Scarlet is now taking on Victorian criminals without her friend at Scotland Yard.

In his absence, however, comes Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), a new detective inspector who’s not big on private investigators like Eliza.

Actors who are returning from previous seasons, however, include Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Before Miss Scarlet’s fifth season premiere on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c on PBS, see where other alums from the show have ended up.

Miss Scarlet, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, January 12, 8/7c, PBS

Stuart Martin
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Stuart Martin (William “Duke” Wellington)

Since the end of Miss Scarlet Season 4, the departing Duke reprised his part as Den in Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, then voiced Leif in the TV series Twilight of the Gods, another Zack Snyder production. He also recently filmed the drama film Surviving Earth and the thriller TV series In Flight.

Ansu Kabia
Ansu Kabia/Instagram

Ansu Kabia (Moses)

Heigh ho, heigh ho, to other work Kabia goes: He’s playing the Huntsman in Disney’s live-action Snow White, in theaters on March 21. His other post-Scarlet work includes the thriller TV series For Her Sins, the survival film The End We Start From, and the Amy Winehouse biopic Black to Black.

Andrew Gower
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Andrew Gower (Rupert Parker)

Since his Scarlet exit, Gower reprised his part as Prince Charles Edward Stuart on Outlander, played supporting roles in the TV shows Carnival Row and The Winter King, and recurred on You. More recently, he starred as DC Chet Harper in the British detective series Ellis.

Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning/YouTube

Nick Dunning (Superintendent Stirling)

Last seen on Miss Scarlet in 2020, Dunning has been filling his days with roles in TV series including Wreck, Dalgliesh, Harry Wild, and The Hardacres. (The lattermost reunites him with Miss Scarlet’s Cathy Belton.) He also advertises himself on social media as a “high-performance acting coach.”

Ian Pirie
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Ian Pirie (Superintendent Monro)

You can catch Pirie in Mayfair Witches: He plays new Season 2 addition Ian Mayfair. The actor’s other recent TV appearances include the series The Catch (another project costarring Belton), The Gold, and Protection. His films of late, meanwhile, include The English, Consecration, and The Primrose Railway Children.

Jessie Cave
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Jessie Cave (Harriet “Hattie” Parker)

Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film series, guest-recently starred in the comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable? and then starred as Rosie in the sitcom Buffering. She also joined Benedict Cumberbatch in the drama film The Thing With Feathers, which is set to premiere this month at Sundance.

Kevin Doyle
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb

Kevin Doyle (Henry Scarlet)

Doyle reprised his Downton Abbey role of Mr. Molesley in the 2022 big screen film Downton Abbey: A New Era after his time on Miss Scarlet, and he’ll return to the part for the franchise’s upcoming third movie. You might have also caught the actor in the TV shows Silent Witness, The Witcher, Sherwood Vera, Until I Kill You, and Ridley.

Brian Bovell
Brian Bovell/Instagram

Brian Bovell (Solomon)

After recurring on Miss Scarlet, Bovell returned to familiar British medical dramas, playing his third Casualty character since 1986 and his fourth Doctors character since 2002. He also graced an episode of Silo and the comedy film Time Travel Is Dangerous in 2024.

Laura Rollins
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Laura Rollins (Clementine)

Rollins has continued to pop up all over British TV, with appearances in Death in Paradise, Champion, and The Good Ship Murder. She has also lent her voice to the podcast Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures and the upcoming Doctor Who: The First Doctor Adventures.

