As ‘Miss Scarlet’ Returns, Catch Up With 9 Alums, Including Stuart Martin

Miss Scarlet is back for Season 5; the Duke is not. Since Stuart Martin has left the Masterpiece series formerly titled Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Kate Phillips’ Eliza Scarlet is now taking on Victorian criminals without her friend at Scotland Yard.

In his absence, however, comes Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), a new detective inspector who’s not big on private investigators like Eliza.

Actors who are returning from previous seasons, however, include Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Before Miss Scarlet’s fifth season premiere on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c on PBS, see where other alums from the show have ended up.

Miss Scarlet, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, January 12, 8/7c, PBS