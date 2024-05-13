Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Another Downton Abbey film is coming to the big screen! Focus Features and Carnival Films announced Downton Abbey 3 on May 13. Your favorite characters from the series will be joined by some new faces.

The Downton Abbey series premiered in 2010 and ran for six seasons. After the 2015 finale, the first Downton Abbey film premiered in 2019. A sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, was released in 2022. Now, Downton Abbey is about to become a film trilogy.

When is Downton Abbey 3 coming out?

A release date for Downton Abbey 3 has not been confirmed. In a new video, Michelle Dockery confirmed that the film is currently in production. A 2025 release date is likely.

Focus Features and Carnival Films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. More information: https://t.co/nupZ9LkeXd pic.twitter.com/cRFH4SpOsb — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) May 13, 2024

“It’s wonderful to be back together again,” Dockery says. “We come back together, and it’s like no time has passed at all. We’re so happy to announce that we’re in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can’t wait to see you.”

Imelda Staunton had previously revealed details about a third Downton Abbey film. “There will be the final film — there you go,” Staunton, who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw, told BBC Radio 2 in March 2024. When asked if she would get in trouble for spilling the beans, The Crown star responded, “I don’t care.”

Who is returning for Downton Abbey 3?

Downton Abbey’s incredible ensemble cast will return for the third film. This includes Dockery as Lady Mary, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Jim Carter as Charlie, Phyllis Logan as Elsie, Robert James-Collier as Thomas, Joanne Froggatt as Anna, Allen Leech as Tom, Penelope Wilton as Isobel, Lesley Nicol as Beryl, Brendan Coyle as John, Kevin Doyle as Joseph, Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie, Sophie McShera as Daisy, Michael Fox as Andy, Raquel Cassidy as Phyllis, and Douglas Reith as Lord Merton.

Paul Giamatti is reprising his role as Harold Levinson, Cora Grantham’s brother. He previously played the role in a 2013 episode of the series. Dominic West will also return as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.

One notable character who is not returning for Downton Abbey 3 is the Dowager Countess. Maggie Smith‘s beloved character died in Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is returning to write the third film. He will also produce alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubidge. Simon Curtis is back as director after helming Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Who is new to the cast?

Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan have joined the cast of Downton Abbey 3. Details about their characters are being kept under wraps.