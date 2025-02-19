If you were worried about the fate of Miss Scarlet, fret not. PBS has renewed Miss Scarlet for Season 6! The announcement comes a few days after the romantic Season 5 finale on Sunday, February 16 that ended with Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard) sharing a romantic moment after a season of gradual flirting. But there is some sad news to go with the renewal. TV Insider can confirm that Evan McCabe will not be back as Oliver Fitzroy in Season 6. And while Nash (Felix Scott) is mentioned in the Season 6 description, Scott, like McCabe, is not listed among the returning cast list.

PBS’s renewal announcement comes with a slew of updates about Season 6 production (and a celebratory video — see above). The most exciting news: Filming for the new season starts this month. Phillips and Durant-Pritchard will both be back in their roles, among more returning stars, and there are new characters to come. Here’s a breakdown of all the Season 6 details.

What is Miss Scarlet Season 6 about?

DI Blake took a while to warm up to private investigator Scarlet in Season 5, but their attraction to each other slowly but surely built over the course of the six episodes, culminating in a subliminal but sweet confession of their feelings for each other in the finale. Their relationship will continue to “evolve” next season, PBS says, but figuring out a good work-life balance will be an obstacle. Additionally, Nash (Felix Scott) will continue to have a presence while he’s away in Australia.

Here’s the official logline: “As Eliza and Blake’s once-fraught relationship begins to evolve, they find that working together may be a tricky prospect. Meanwhile, newlyweds Ivy and Potts adjust to married life, a new detective settles in at Scotland Yard, and Nash causes chaos, even from across the globe. Joining this season’s adventures in his greatly anticipated return is Moses Valentine, who swoops in to help Eliza and her crew, just when they need him most.”

“Season 6 brings exciting twists, new faces, and the return of beloved characters — including the much-anticipated comeback of Moses Valentine. We’re thrilled to continue Eliza Scarlet’s journey and deeply grateful to MASTERPIECE PBS and UKTV for their unwavering support in bringing the series to our dedicated fans.” said Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, Executive Producer, Miss Scarlet.

Who is in the Miss Scarlet Season 6 cast?

In addition to Phillips, confirmed returning cast for the upcoming season includes Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps, and Ansu Kabia as Moses. Also joining the cast this season are Sam Buchanan as the new, young Detective George Willows who joins Scotland Yard after rising through the police ranks and Grace Hogg-Robinson as Isabel Summers, an ambitious young woman who joins the Clerical Office alongside Ivy.

McCabe’s Oliver Fitzroy is absent from the list of returning stars, but his character wasn’t written out of the series in the Season 5 finale. Miss Scarlet reps confirm to TV Insider that McCabe will not be in Season 6.

“We can confirm that Evan will not be in Season 6 because he has been cast in The Royal Shakespeare Company’s Hamlet,” the rep says.

TV Insider has reached out to Miss Scarlet reps for comment on whether or not Scott will be in Season 6.

Phillips will soon be seen in another PBS Masterpiece drama, Wolf Hall Season 2, dubbed The Mirror and the Light, premiering March 23.

When does Miss Scarlet Season 6 premiere?

An official release date will be announced at a later time, but Season 6 filming is set to begin this month in Belgrade, Serbia.

Miss Scarlet is created by Rachael New, and written by Rachael New and Ben Edwards. Executive producers are Harvey Myman, Susanne Simpson, Jin Ishimoto, Patrick Irwin, Ben Edwards, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, and Rachael New. The Irish co-producer is Jim Duggan. Serbian co-producer Anđelija Vlaisavljević and the Senior Series Producer for Masterpiece is Erin Delaney. The directors for season six are Ivan Zivkovic and Rachael New. Miss Scarlet is a co-production of Miss Scarlet Limited and Masterpiece in association with PBS and Other Mans Shoes with production services provided by WiP and pre-investment from UKTV.

Miss Scarlet, Season 6 Premiere, TBA, PBS