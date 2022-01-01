11 Dramas We Can’t Wait to Return After Their Midseason Finales

It’s that time of the year — the not-so-wonderful weeks in between new episodes of our favorite fall shows — and after some of the midseason finale cliffhangers we were left with, the wait until their returns (and answers) can be frustrating.

Closing out 2021, medical dramas left a doctor’s life hanging in the balance (Grey’s Anatomy), a doc waiting for a diagnosis from a coworker and friend (The Resident), and pretty much everyone’s life shaken up at a hospital (New Amsterdam). Meanwhile, there was one major return (Chicago Fire), as well as a villainous transformation (Batwoman) and a deadly threat (FBI).

Scroll down for a look at the fall shows currently on break that we can’t wait to resolve one or more cliffhangers.

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz in 9-1-1
Jack Zeman / FOX

9-1-1

Not only did the winter finale not give us an update on Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) — she left earlier in the season, fearing it wasn’t safe to be around their daughter, and he’s trying to find her — but it also left us wondering what the future holds for Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). He announced he’s leaving the 118 after his son admitted he wanted a perfect Christmas because he didn’t expect him to be alive next year. With Guzman not leaving the show, we’re interested to see what that means for his future in the LAFD and for the 118.

Returns March 2022, Fox

Nicole Kang as Mary Poison Ivy in Batwoman
Colin Bentley/The CW

Batwoman

Mary (Nicole Kang) chose to be Poison Ivy instead of taking a cure in the fall finale, and that included quite the transformation (pictured above) as she continues forward with Alice (Rachel Skarsten). Meanwhile, Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) refused to be put on ice and instead was, too, embracing a villainous side — as the CW drama’s Joker — by the end of the episode. Uh-oh. The Bat Team — Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) — will be busy in 2022.

Returns Wednesday, January 12, 9/8c, The CW

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
NBC

Chicago Fire

One word: Stellaride. OK, so maybe it’s not a real word, but we’ve been waiting for firefighters Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to talk about why she hasn’t been responding to his messages while out of town on Girls on Fire business. And the winter finale left them staring at each other when he came home to find her (finally) there. What’s to come from that likely tense conversation? What does that mean for their upcoming wedding? And where does Kidd’s return leave Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton), whom Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) just asked to join as the permanent lieutenant on Truck 81, the spot everyone assumed would be hers after Matt Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) exit?

Returns Wednesday, January 5, 9/8c, NBC

Adam Goldberg as Harry in The Equalizer
CBS

The Equalizer

Just as Harry (Adam Goldberg) has asked Robyn (Queen Latifah) to find a way to resurrect him — he’d faked his death — he ended the 2021 run of episodes under arrest for espionage, theft of government documents, and disclosure of classified information. As it turns out, though he thought he’d gotten out in enough time when he breached the CIA servers to help Bishop (Chris Noth), he hadn’t. “I love you,” Harry told his wife Mel (Liza Lapira) as he was taken away in cuffs. “It’s going to be alright.” But will it be?

Returns Sunday, January 2, 8/7c, CBS

Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI
David M. Russell/CBS

FBI

How can the team stop a powerful drug lord (David Zayas’ Antonio Vargas) who has nothing to lose and wants them to pay for the loss of his family? (Word spread that federal agents were watching them in Mexico, and they were killed.) As Vargas explained to Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), he’ll keep hiring people to go after the team and their families. We’ve already seen that he can do that, even from behind bars, and Jubal is so worried, he’s thinking about ways to take him out of the picture. Isobel reminded him, “we’re better than that,” but what will this mean for the team, especially Jubal, in 2022?

Returns Tuesday, January 4, 8/7c, CBS

Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
ABC/Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

After ending the fourth season on a happy note — Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) were engaged! — we watched the beginning of the wedding planning this fall. But just as they started looking at wedding venues, it all came crashing down in the fall finale. Lea admitted to Shaun that she’d deleted his bad reviews, and no, she couldn’t fix it. Then came the heartbreaking loss of a baby due to expired meds in the pharmacy. As Shaun smashed more expired vials of medication, he told Lea, “I can’t trust you! And I can’t marry you.” What will this mean for their relationship going forward? And will things change at the hospital?

Returns 2022, ABC

Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Grey's Anatomy

The winter finale saw Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) go to pick up a heart for Dr. Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk. On their way back, however, an accident left their car on its side, and while Teddy was able to crawl out and head for the highway with the heart, Owen had to force Hayes out, knowing the vehicle would likely go over the ridge before he could follow. It did, but Grey’s didn’t just kill off Owen, did it? In what state will the Station 19 firefighters find him? And will someone get the heart to the hospital in time to save Farouk?

Returns Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, ABC (Station 19 crossover)

Allison Miller as Maggie, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary in A Million Little Things
ABC/David Bukach

A Million Little Things

The ABC drama left us with Maggie (Allison Miller) setting out on a trip to see her stalker (a former patient’s mother), and her ex-boyfriend, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) tagging along … just as he’s closed the door on the life he wanted with his other ex, Darcy (Floriana Lima), and Maggie’s said “I love you” to her boyfriend Camden (Ryan Hansen). Plus, Rome (Romany Malco) admitted to his wife, Regina (Christina Moses), his depression is back. What’s going to happen on that road trip for the exes? And what’s next for Rome now that he’s realized what’s going on?

Returns Wednesday, February 23, 10/9c, ABC

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla Shinwari, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam

It was one cliffhanger after another in the fall finale. Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) really did move to London. Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) called out Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) for getting her the residency spot with a donation, and their relationship was left on very rocky ground. Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) found out that Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) is pregnant — but is it his or her husband Dr. Claude Baptiste’s (Andre Blake)? And did the married Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) make a big mistake with a new hire who made his interest in him clear during the interview?

Returns Tuesday, January 4, 10/9c, NBC

James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau, Natalie Martinez as Amy Kindelán in Ordinary Joe
Matt Miller/NBC

Ordinary Joe

In the Music Joe world, soon after Joe (James Wolk) admitted that he and his wife Amy (Natalie Martinez) haven’t had sex in a long time, she found out she was pregnant … and the father is likely Bobby (Adam Rodriguez), with whom she had a one night stand and who died. That definitely won’t help an already likely “broken” marriage. Meanwhile, Cop Joe ended the fall finale running into a burning building to save a kid after telling Amy he loved her. And for Nurse Joe, the new aide he hired to help Christopher and his wife Jenny’s (Elizabeth Lail) coworker showing up in Atlanta, could mean temptations on both sides going forward.

Returns Monday, January 3, 10/9c, NBC

Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell in The Resident
FOX

The Resident

We had one major question at the end of the Fox medical drama’s winter finale: What’s going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood)?! After his hand tremor returned and he suffered bouts of vertigo, Bell turned to Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) to run tests. Conrad’s figured out what’s going on … but we have to wait, along with Bell, to hear the diagnosis. What will this mean for Bell as a surgeon going forward? When will he tell his girlfriend (and the hospital’s CEO) Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) what’s going on? (She knows something’s up but is waiting for him to spill.)

Returns Tuesday, February 1, 8/7c, Fox

