11 Dramas We Can’t Wait to Return After Their Midseason Finales

It’s that time of the year — the not-so-wonderful weeks in between new episodes of our favorite fall shows — and after some of the midseason finale cliffhangers we were left with, the wait until their returns (and answers) can be frustrating.

Closing out 2021, medical dramas left a doctor’s life hanging in the balance (Grey’s Anatomy), a doc waiting for a diagnosis from a coworker and friend (The Resident), and pretty much everyone’s life shaken up at a hospital (New Amsterdam). Meanwhile, there was one major return (Chicago Fire), as well as a villainous transformation (Batwoman) and a deadly threat (FBI).

Scroll down for a look at the fall shows currently on break that we can’t wait to resolve one or more cliffhangers.